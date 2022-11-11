ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

FanSided

Jacurri Brown effecient and impressive in first Miami football start

Jacurri Brown was 14-19 for 136 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 185.9 passer rating with 19 carries for 87 yards rushing leading the Miami football team to a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday in his first career start. Brown was the first Miami true freshman starting quarterback since Brad Kaaya in 2014.
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Jaden Rashada Miami commitment comments foreshadowed de-commitment

Comments by four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada in June foreshadowed his de-commitment with Miami winning only four times in nine games this season and the offense struggling significantly. Rashada spoke with Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports in June following his commitment to Miami. Jaden Rashada praised Miami head coach Mario Cristobal...
MIAMI, FL
High School Football PRO

Miami, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Broward High School football team will have a game with Miami Southridge High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
247Sports

Kermit Davis reacts to his team's 13-point win over FAU

The Ole Miss Rebels are 2-0 after knocking off Florida Atlantic by a final score of 80-67 Friday night inside the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels held a lead for just over 36 minutes in a 40 minute contest, despite some comfortable leads whittled at different times in the night. Regardless,...
OXFORD, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami

In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

These New Miami-Area Homes Come With the Region’s First New Golf Course in 25 Years

Consider Shell Bay a meeting of the minds between two top residential firms and an iconic resort company. From real estate development firms Witkoff and PPG, in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection, Shell Bay in Miami Beach will set a new standard of luxury, resort-like living in South Florida.  Located in Hallandale Beach, just north of Miami Beach, The Residences at Shell Bay is a fully gated community with a private golf club, The Shell Bay Club; a tennis center; pickleball and padel courts; a 48-slip private yacht club; and a private members’ Clubhouse with a spa and fitness center. There...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
foxwilmington.com

Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tortuga Music Festival 2023 tickets and lineup: Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Shania Twain

As the smart money predicted, country superstar Kenny Chesney will top the bill at Tortuga Music Festival 2023, joined by fellow headliners Eric Church and Shania Twain at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on April 14-16. Tickets for the 10th anniversary edition of Tortuga are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at TortugaMusicFestival.com. The 2022 festival was an advance sellout for ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

