Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Jacurri Brown effecient and impressive in first Miami football start
Jacurri Brown was 14-19 for 136 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 185.9 passer rating with 19 carries for 87 yards rushing leading the Miami football team to a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday in his first career start. Brown was the first Miami true freshman starting quarterback since Brad Kaaya in 2014.
Miami commit Antione Jackson impresses in playoff game, talks reclassification
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard's Antione Jackson projects as a defensive back on Saturdays, but he impressed on both offense and special teams in a first-round playoff game Friday night. Jackson hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and also blocked a punt to set up a score as the Panthers handled nearby Fort Lauderdale High, 45-20.
saturdaytradition.com
Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Jaden Rashada Miami commitment comments foreshadowed de-commitment
Comments by four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada in June foreshadowed his de-commitment with Miami winning only four times in nine games this season and the offense struggling significantly. Rashada spoke with Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports in June following his commitment to Miami. Jaden Rashada praised Miami head coach Mario Cristobal...
Miami Commits 'Bought In' to Hurricanes, React to Jaden Rashada's Decommitment
A few of the Hurricanes' 2023 commits appear to be locked in to Miami moving forward.
Miami, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kermit Davis reacts to his team's 13-point win over FAU
The Ole Miss Rebels are 2-0 after knocking off Florida Atlantic by a final score of 80-67 Friday night inside the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels held a lead for just over 36 minutes in a 40 minute contest, despite some comfortable leads whittled at different times in the night. Regardless,...
Citadel executive Ken Griffin says 'woke ideology' is 'crushing' for students
Ken Griffin called out public schools for the "indoctrination" in "woke ideology" he says is crushing students. He said liberal policies affected his children's education.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
These New Miami-Area Homes Come With the Region’s First New Golf Course in 25 Years
Consider Shell Bay a meeting of the minds between two top residential firms and an iconic resort company. From real estate development firms Witkoff and PPG, in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection, Shell Bay in Miami Beach will set a new standard of luxury, resort-like living in South Florida. Located in Hallandale Beach, just north of Miami Beach, The Residences at Shell Bay is a fully gated community with a private golf club, The Shell Bay Club; a tennis center; pickleball and padel courts; a 48-slip private yacht club; and a private members’ Clubhouse with a spa and fitness center. There...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
themiamihurricane.com
Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
orlandoweekly.com
Florida Hendrix: Rapper Future buys mansion in Sunshine State for $16.3 million
Life is certainly good for Atlanta rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known as Future, who just splurged on a giant Florida mega-mansion. As first reported by real estate site Real Deal, the Grammy Award-winning 38-year-old recently dropped $16.3 million on a waterfront Miami Beach, located at 6493 Allison Rd.. The...
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
foxwilmington.com
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
Tortuga Music Festival 2023 tickets and lineup: Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Shania Twain
As the smart money predicted, country superstar Kenny Chesney will top the bill at Tortuga Music Festival 2023, joined by fellow headliners Eric Church and Shania Twain at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on April 14-16. Tickets for the 10th anniversary edition of Tortuga are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at TortugaMusicFestival.com. The 2022 festival was an advance sellout for ...
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
