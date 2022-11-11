DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Johnson’s Baby is launching its first Baby Expo – a unique online event that will provide parents with holistic baby care knowledge, information and insights all related to newborn babies and young kids. The event will be live for two weeks between 14 and 25 November. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005566/en/ Johnson’s Baby launches Baby Expo! (Photo: Business Wire)

