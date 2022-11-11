ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland football ends Northampton’s unbeaten run, advances to D-11 final

Tim Moncman didn’t like the look of his team at halftime of Parkland High School’s District 11 Class 6A semifinal game at Northampton on Thursday night. The sixth-seeded Trojans pretty much had their way with the second-seeded Konkrete Kids through the first two quarters. But a Parkland turnover inside its 10-yard line led to Northampton cutting the Trojans’ lead to 10-7.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
ESPN

Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history

CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
CAMDEN, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way

South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
KUTZTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ

A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies

We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman struck by airplane propeller at LVIA is rushed to hospital

A woman struck by a moving aircplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton...
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
