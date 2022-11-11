Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
Parkland football ends Northampton’s unbeaten run, advances to D-11 final
Tim Moncman didn’t like the look of his team at halftime of Parkland High School’s District 11 Class 6A semifinal game at Northampton on Thursday night. The sixth-seeded Trojans pretty much had their way with the second-seeded Konkrete Kids through the first two quarters. But a Parkland turnover inside its 10-yard line led to Northampton cutting the Trojans’ lead to 10-7.
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
sauconsource.com
South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way
South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
abc27.com
One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ
A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Incident reportedly involving weapon follows deadly shooting at student apartments next to Kutztown University
Kutztown University said police are investigating after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon next to the campus entrance. It comes one day after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building. At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Kutztown University's Department of Public Safety and...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
fox29.com
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities. Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
LehighValleyLive.com
Woman struck by airplane propeller at LVIA is rushed to hospital
A woman struck by a moving aircplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton...
Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA
A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Video shows frantic moments before fatal police shooting in Paterson, NJ
Video released by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General show the frantic minutes leading up to the shooting death of a Florida man by a Paterson police officer. The incident happened on October 10. The four videos, taken from both city surveillance cameras and private security cameras, show...
Phillymag.com
On the Market (Again) in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Henrysville
This sprawling estate house on 72 acres is no less original or grand than it was when it was first listed in June. The agent marketing it now points out that it would also make a great corporate retreat center. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring...
