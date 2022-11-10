ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

NBCMontana

Missoula Food Bank to host turkey distribution

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center will distribute turkeys and all the fixings to Missoula County residents this coming Sunday. Customers can join the vehicle line or walk into the building. Volunteers will be helping to pass out meal items and load cars. There is...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Skiers Reminded of Whitefish Mountain Resort Uphill Policies

An early November snow flurry and subsequent low temperatures have once again painted the runs on Big Mountain with a layer of powder, prompting recreationists to strap skins to skis and embark on the long-standing tradition of skinning uphill to enjoy the first turns of the season. Unfortunately, some skiers...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street

Since Bias Brewing opened on First Avenue East in Kalispell four years ago, the beer manufacturer had already outgrown its capacity, limiting the company’s ability to adequately distribute its product while staff operated the brewery in tight quarters. But when Kalispell Brewing Company (KBC) was listed for sale earlier...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

St. Ignatius police seek information on 2 thefts

MISSOULA, Mont. — St. Ignatius police are looking for information on two thefts that occurred at Rod's Harvest Foods on Nov. 6. Officials said the first theft was at 10:02 a.m. and the second occurred at 1:07 p.m. and believe both suspects are working together. If you have any...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
NBCMontana

Hungry Horse Dam construction to disrupt traffic

MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Reclamation is set to demolish the gantry crane on top of Hungry Horse Dam starting Nov. 14. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the gantry crane currently on the dam is at the end of its service and will be replaced this upcoming spring.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE

