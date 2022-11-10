Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Missoula Food Bank to host turkey distribution
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center will distribute turkeys and all the fixings to Missoula County residents this coming Sunday. Customers can join the vehicle line or walk into the building. Volunteers will be helping to pass out meal items and load cars. There is...
Missoula’s El Cazador planning restaurant renovation, adding outdoor patio
Maria and Alfredo Hernandez, founders and owners of El Cazador, are planning a $375,000 renovation of their new South Avenue restaurant.
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
Flathead Beacon
Skiers Reminded of Whitefish Mountain Resort Uphill Policies
An early November snow flurry and subsequent low temperatures have once again painted the runs on Big Mountain with a layer of powder, prompting recreationists to strap skins to skis and embark on the long-standing tradition of skinning uphill to enjoy the first turns of the season. Unfortunately, some skiers...
Flathead Beacon
Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street
Since Bias Brewing opened on First Avenue East in Kalispell four years ago, the beer manufacturer had already outgrown its capacity, limiting the company’s ability to adequately distribute its product while staff operated the brewery in tight quarters. But when Kalispell Brewing Company (KBC) was listed for sale earlier...
Missoula Red Robin closed indefinitely
The Red Robin restaurant at the Southgate Mall in Missoula has closed its doors until further notice.
montanakaimin.com
Homeless camp site closed indefinitely, UM receives STEM diversity grant, Montana’s increased mental health needs
Missoula City Council moves to close homeless authorized camp site on Nov. 16. After a final push to keep the Missoula Authorized Camping Site open, City Council moved to table a motion calling for more funds and to close the site indefinitely. The majority of City Council voted to table...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on 2 thefts
MISSOULA, Mont. — St. Ignatius police are looking for information on two thefts that occurred at Rod's Harvest Foods on Nov. 6. Officials said the first theft was at 10:02 a.m. and the second occurred at 1:07 p.m. and believe both suspects are working together. If you have any...
NBCMontana
Hungry Horse Dam construction to disrupt traffic
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Reclamation is set to demolish the gantry crane on top of Hungry Horse Dam starting Nov. 14. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the gantry crane currently on the dam is at the end of its service and will be replaced this upcoming spring.
NBCMontana
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
Victims of Bigfork homicide identified
Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October double homicide in Bigfork.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Families of Montana soldiers welcome troops home from deployment
On the day before Veterans Day, 300 Montana National Guard soldiers returned home to Western Montana.
Comments / 0