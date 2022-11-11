Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Lady Vols seeking first-ranked win of the season against Indiana
No. 5 Tennessee welcomes No. 11 Indiana to Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night. The Lady Vols come into Monday night’s contest 1-1 after beating UMass but falling to No.14 Ohio State in the season opener. With the toughness of Tennessee’s schedule, winning against quality opponents will have to become routine.
Grading Tennessee’s performance against Missouri
The Tennessee offense posted a school record of 724 yards in a 66-24 blowout win over Missouri. The Vols proved that they are still clearly at the top of the SEC and have a legitimate shot at the playoffs. They are 9-1 and on the cusp of the program’s first 10 win season since 2007.
Notebook: No. 11 Vols stunned by Colorado, still have growing to do
No. 11 Tennessee fell to Colorado 78-66 in a game that shocked everyone watching. The Buffaloes were fresh off getting upset by Grambling, and they certainly had much to prove on Sunday. “First of all, let’s really give Colorado a lot of credit,” Barnes said. “ They lost a tough...
Lady Vols’ soccer season ends in heartbreak at hands of Xavier
The Tennessee 2022 soccer season has come to an end at the hands of Xavier University who knocked out the Lady Vols in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a 4-1 defeat. The Lady Vols were ranked sixth in their bracket coming into the contest but failed to...
Lady Vols' volleyball beats Georgia in grueling five-set match
Tennessee defeated Georgia in five sets (25-15, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 15-13) on Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. While the match results seemed uncertain, Tennessee fans never left the arena. The 1,717 fans in attendance created a raucous environment. Coming into Friday, Tennessee averaged 955 fans for a home match. “I...
Notebook: Tennessee shakes off slow start, blows past Missouri in final home game
No. 5 Tennessee was getting nervous in the third quarter as Missouri scored a touchdown to make it a one-score game. The Vols proceeded to close out the game on a 38-0 run on their way to a 66-24 win over the Tigers. “I am proud of the fight, the...
No. 5 Tennessee dismantles Missouri with record offensive day
No. 5 Tennessee used a dominant third quarter to take down Missouri 66-24 on senior night. The offense bounced back after a tough outing last week by totaling 724 yards, a school record. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) keep themselves in playoff conversations with the dominant win over the Tigers...
Keys and Predictions: Missouri
Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, the No. 5 Vols play their last home game of the season, taking on Missouri as they try...
Students remain concerned about housing as UT continues “lottery system” for 2023-2024 school year
In recent years, universities across the country have been experiencing housing crises due to their over-enrollment. Universities have put forth solutions by offering financial incentives to delay enrollment and converting buildings on campus into temporary residence halls as they draw up plans for new halls. In other areas, administrators have not been able to find a solution, leaving students to put their life plans on hold because they cannot afford a place to live.
Plastic Free UT hosts art night in preparation for upcoming protest
On Sunday night, the student organization Plastic Free UT hosted an art night where they made posters to prepare for their protest at the Coca-Cola bottling site in Knoxville. The protest is set to happen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, which is recognized as National Recycling Day. According to the Environmental...
5 events to check out before Thanksgiving break
Thanksgiving break is right around the corner, but there is still plenty to do here before everyone goes home for the holidays. Whether you prefer to be festive or go take in an art exhibit, UT and the city have plenty to offer in the next few weeks. Make it...
