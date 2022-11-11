In recent years, universities across the country have been experiencing housing crises due to their over-enrollment. Universities have put forth solutions by offering financial incentives to delay enrollment and converting buildings on campus into temporary residence halls as they draw up plans for new halls. In other areas, administrators have not been able to find a solution, leaving students to put their life plans on hold because they cannot afford a place to live.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO