New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Back-to-Back: Coed Sailing Captures Second-Straight ICSA Match Race National Championship

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – For the second-straight year, the Yale coed sailing team captured the Intercollegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Match Race National Championship. The 2022 Championships, hosted by the San Diego Yacht Club, was a three-day event that featured eight different programs from across the country. The weather over the three-day span provided light wind conditions, typical of the area.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Cruise Past MVSU at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Paradise is suiting the Yale men's basketball team quite well. Matt Knowling led three Bulldogs in double figures with 20 points as Yale cruised to an 80-51 victory over Mississippi Valley State in its second game at the Rainbow Classic at SimpliFi Arena. The Bulldogs, who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

No. 6 Women's Squash Defeats No. 8 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Yale women's squash team defeated No. 8 Virginia, 6-3, at the MacArthur Squash Center. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 0-1. Speaking collectively of the men's and women's performance against Virginia, "The men and women dug deep to pull off this first win of the season, said Lynn Leong, Brooks G. Ragen Director of Squash. "We showed a lot of grit and perseverance on the court today. We kept our cool when the going got tough and trusted the process, knowing that we must earn every point and there was no freebie!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Knock Off No. 16 Princeton, Move into First-Place Tie

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Tony Reno talks all the time about Ivy League games being decided on the final play. Reno once again proved prophetic. Princeton quarterback Blake Stenstrom's 52nd pass of the day fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired, and the Bulldogs celebrated a momentous 24-20 victory over the previously unbeaten Tigers on another unseasonably mild November afternoon at Yale Bowl, Class of 1954 Field.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Capture Ivy Title on Senior Night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- For the third time in four seasons, the Bulldogs are Ivy League champions. Yale swept Harvard and also clinched the top seed in next weekend's Ivy League Volleyball tournament. As the no. 1 seed, the Bulldogs will host the single-elimination tournament on Friday and Saturday. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Hockey Drops Contest to No. 5 Quinnipiac

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to No. 5 Quinnipiac, 4-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 1-5-0 overall and 1-5-0 in the ECAC, while the Bobcats improved to 7-1-2 overall and 4-0-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Quinnipiac jumped...
NEW HAVEN, CT

