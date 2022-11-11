ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msj.edu

Stepping Stones to New Beginnings: Alaina Maddy ’23 Earns Her First Co-op Position in Communications & New Medias Studies Social Media and Recruitment

For MSJ senior Alaina Maddy, she found changing her major later in college led her exactly in the direction she wanted to go. “I knew my interests and what I was passionate about, and my advisor recommended Communications & New Media Studies,” she says. “Since changing my major and learning what I am now, it was the best decision I could have ever made!”
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy