Stepping Stones to New Beginnings: Alaina Maddy ’23 Earns Her First Co-op Position in Communications & New Medias Studies Social Media and Recruitment

For MSJ senior Alaina Maddy, she found changing her major later in college led her exactly in the direction she wanted to go. “I knew my interests and what I was passionate about, and my advisor recommended Communications & New Media Studies,” she says. “Since changing my major and learning what I am now, it was the best decision I could have ever made!”
EPA grant will pay Cincinnati residents to measure pollution

Neighborhoods along Beekman Street in Cincinnati — and a number of other communities — have experienced decades of air pollution from nearby highways and industry. But a new grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley will pay residents in those places to measure that pollution in an effort to find solutions.
