Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
Signs Your Loved One May Need In-Home Senior Care
If you live far from aging parents or other family members, it may be difficult to know if they need extra help at home. Here are some critical signs.
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Nurse practitioners seek to make permanent the power to prescribe drugs
Kentucky law requires advanced practice registered nurses to have a collaborative agreement with a medical doctor to prescribe controlled substances. It’s a requirement that they have worked for years to eliminate. In her final story for the Louisville Courier Journal, Sarah Ladd tells the story of Donna Isfort, an...
After nearly a decade in traditional schools, I never thought I'd teach again — until I found a small school that focuses on experiential education and love
After being a teacher in a traditional school system for a decade, the author quit teaching. She found an experiential school that changed her mind.
AHPS Providing Students With In-Depth Look At Medical Careers
LOW MOOR — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and Randolph-Macon College are partnering to provide high school students with an in-depth look at medical careers that require advanced education and specializations. Twenty-four students from Alleghany High School and Covington High School attended an initial session of the Advanced Healthcare Pathways Program on Oct. 28, 2022. The initial session, led by Erich Grant and Christi Hughes of Randolph-Macon, was held at the AHS library. “We are here to give students knowledge of the medical careers that are available in Virginia,” said Grant, who serves as the Physician Assistant Department chair and program director...
We're Facing a Massive Nursing Shortage. On Site Childcare Is the Answer | Opinion
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn $17 an Hour Plus Benefits as a Care Coordinator for CareCentrix
CareCentrix, a health care company, is hiring a care coordinator to work from home full time. The starting pay is $17 per hour plus an incentive bonus opportunity. You will be providing information to patients, providers and clinical staff; managing requests for services; and collecting nonclinical information. You will escalate issues as needed.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Versatile Online Degrees for Stay-at-Home Moms
Being a mom is as busy as it gets, but being a mom and going back to college is insanely difficult. Nevertheless, it is not impossible, especially as many Universities offer online education at significantly reduced prices. All in all, getting a degree and a work-from-home position is not as...
Phys.org
Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black and Hispanic students is 4%.
psychologytoday.com
Experiential Learning for Grown-Ups
Experiential learning is the process of taking active steps toward acquiring skills and knowledge through intentional experiences. Before looking for developmental opportunities, assess your skills, knowledge areas, abilities, and gaps. Then, create a plan to fill those gaps. Project-based learning, job shadowing, and networking are a few forms of experiential...
DVM 360
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
KevinMD.com
Medical school admissions: wokeism vs. the Bible
According to Psychology Today, wokeism is defined as a system of thought and behavior characterized by intolerance, policing the speech of others and proving one’s own superiority by denouncing others. In a September 2, 2022, article in the New York Post titled, “Top med school putting wokeism ahead of...
Addressing the Nation’s Nursing Shortage
The University of Central Florida (UCF) received a two-year, $250,000 grant from Bank of America for its Progresando initiative, which aims to grow the number of Latino health care graduates. UCF, in partnership with the university’s Education Advisory Board, will use the funds to expand services that will benefit over...
