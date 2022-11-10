ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on Kebler Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kebler Avenue in South Fairmount.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at vacant house in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire was reported in Boone County early Monday. The call came in just before 5 a.m. reporting a fire on Dixie Highway near Richwood Road. Crews were able to get the fire out fairly quickly. The house was abandoned. There's no word on a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Owen County Shooting

Owen County, Ky. (11/11/2022) –On Thursday November 10, 2022 at approximately 3:28 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a subject having been shot. Owen County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to the scene. The deputies determined that David Blackburn of Owen County had been shot in the legs after an altercation. Kentucky State Police Post 5 troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Mr. Blackburn was transported to the hospital via Air Evac where he was treated for his injuries.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along north I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 at 12th Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday evening.
COVINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Scott County reporting multiple scam calls

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff's Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff's office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Goodridge Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Goodridge Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY

