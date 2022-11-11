Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous National Parks
America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Yellowstone's Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel To Remain Closed This Winter
Ongoing repairs to the wastewater treatment system that serves the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park will require that the hotel stay closed to overnight guests this winter, though some visitor services will be available. The system was severely damaged in June when historic flood waters roared through...
National Park Service, Fish And Wildlife Service To Again Look At North Cascades For Grizzlies
The on and then off efforts to consider a grizzly bear recovery plan for the North Cascades of Washington state, including North Cascades National Park, are on again. President Trump's first Interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, supported such a plan, but his successor, David Bernhardt, did not and killed the effort. That led in late 2020 to a lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity that maintained the Trump administration's abandonment of the program violated the Endangered Species Act and was based on politics, not a conservation-driven decision.
Yellowstone National Park Volcano Hit by an Insane Amount of Earthquakes in 2022
Researchers have officially announced that the volcanic activity in Yellowstone National Park spurred more than 1,000 earthquakes beginning in January. According to Jamie Farrell, a research assistant professor in the Department of Geology & Geophysics at the University of Utah, the earthquake swarm has periods of increased activity, before becoming more dormant.
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
Amazing Grand Junction Home For Sale Near the Colorado National Monument
How about a new house for Christmas? Hey, if you have been really good this year it could not hurt to ask Santa for a home next to the Colorado National Monument with an incredible view. Maybe you have the means to make it happen all by yourself. Well, this...
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
How to See Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone in One Trip
On October 15, 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road reopened to regular visitor traffic after months of repairs. Closed to most travelers since this summer’s historic floods, the route was one of the last remaining road closures affecting travel in and out of the park. According to the National Park Service, 99 percent of Yellowstone's roads are now “effectively [open].”
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found.
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
The 12 best hikes in California: get outside in the Golden State
California is perfect ground for hikers – with dazzling trails even in its famous cities, including San Francisco © Adam Hester / Getty Images. If the landscapes of each US state had their own Miss America–style competition, California would be a serious contender for the crown. Traversing...
Winter in Wyoming Is Unlike Anywhere Else
With incredible powder, epic downhill terrain and sunshine-filled days, Wyoming is a destination unlike any other. Professional and novice skiers and riders from all over the world visit Wyoming for some of the best snow in the country. You will find your perfect spot in at least one of Wyoming’s 10 ski areas.
Agencies evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to North Cascades after population vanishes
The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are looking into how to restore grizzly bears to parts of Washington state.
A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Minnesota
As the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Minnesota features not only thousands of lakes but a variety of lakes as well. Minnesota borders the largest freshwater lake in the U.S., Lake Superior, but is Lake Superior the deepest? What about the deepest inland lake in Minnesota? If you are from Minnesota you may not care about how deep the lake is as long as it has some good fishing! Do deeper lakes offer better fishing? Let’s discover all about the deepest lake in Minnesota!
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
