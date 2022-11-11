Read full article on original website
Bridgewater Football earns bid to Neptune Bowl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team’s impressive season will continue for one more game as it will play in the Neptune Bowl against Apprentice on Saturday, November 19. The Eagles finished the regular season 9-1 and secured a second-place finish in the ODAC standings after...
Eagles’ Women’s Basketball defeats Centre to stay unbeaten
FERRUM, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team picked up a 54-34 win over Centre on Sunday after holding the Colonels to just 13 second half points. • The Eagles opened the game with the first six points as an Erika Nettles jumper and two Riley Corcoran layups gave BC an early lead. Centre answered with a run of their own to tie the game, but Corcoran nailed another jump shot to take the lead back. Bridgewater never trailed ending the quarter ahead 10-6.
BC’s Aaron Nice named ODAC Defensive Player of the Week
FOREST, Va. – Bridgewater College freshman Aaron Nice was named the ODAC Football Defensive Player of the Week after breaking the conference and program record for sacks in a game with 6.5 against Guilford on Saturday. The Stuarts Draft, Va. native has had a standout rookie season in crimson...
JMU Men’s Soccer falls to No. 2 Kentucky in Sun Belt Championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Playing for a men’s soccer conference championship for the fourth straight season it was eligible to do so, James Madison fell, 2-0, to the number one seed and second-ranked team in the country, Kentucky, for the Sun Belt Conference title on Sunday afternoon at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.
EMU Women’s Basketball takes down Wilson, 64-55
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Coming off a slim loss on Saturday, the EMU women’s basketball team had to rebound, pun intended, quickly as they took on Wilson College in a Sunday matinee. The Royals took a 15-point lead into the half and never looked back as they picked up...
Morse has 22 as James Madison takes down Buffalo 97-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Led by Vado Morse’s 22 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Buffalo Bulls 97-62 on Saturday. The Dukes are now 3-0 on the season, while the Bulls fell to 1-1. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 22 points as James Madison beat Buffalo 97-62 on Saturday.
Expect lane closures this week
Drivers in the Valley can expect several lane closures on I-81 over the next week. In Rockingham County, VDOT reports three work zones will cause minor traffic snarls. From Monday through Wednesday, the southbound right shoulder will be closed during daylight hours from mile markers 238 to 237 for standard debris cleanup.
Non-Emergency line remains out of order
The non-emergency phone line used by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center is out of order until further notice. City officials say that technical issues have knocked that number offline indefinitely. According to Harrisonburg director of communications Mike Parks, 540-434-4436 is non-operational with no clear timetable for its return. Repairs on the connection are underway.
Program airs to help with employment for those with language barriers
A new program in Augusta County aims to create pathways to employment for young people learning English as a second language, as well as their caretakers. The Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education and Waynesboro Public Schools have partnered to host the Family Literacy Program. The initiative provides hands-on experience and information within four distinct career pathways for area families who are learning English.
Great Community Give returns
The Great Community Give is coming back for a sixth year. The initiative hosted by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has raised five million dollars in its first five years. The Foundation’s Program Officer Amanda Bomfim says the all-day event champions local causes. The Great Community...
Report: 42-percent of “Gen Z” struggle with mental health
A new report uncovered some unsettling news in regards to mental health. According to Harmony Healthcare I-T, 42 percent of young adults belonging to “Gen Z” struggle with mental health conditions. While the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 appeared to be a major factor in the findings, Maureen Bowler,...
