The Post Weekly Round-Up Ep. 10: Midterm Election
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This week they are changing things up and...
Women's Basketball: Ohio loses second straight after 66-65 loss to Longwood
Ohio traveled to Farmville, Virginia, Thursday to take on Longwood. After its loss to Long Island Monday, Ohio needed a victory to get its first of the season. However, Ohio needed more time for the team to mesh, losing to Longwood 66-65. Here is everything to know about the Bobcats...
Hockey: Ohio loses first game at home 2-1 against Pitt
Ohio’s undefeated season on home ice ended Saturday after it fell just short to Pitt 2-1. After Friday’s crushing 7-1 victory, Ohio couldn’t hold onto the energy that it brought the day before. Besting Pitt’s steadfast defense proved to be too tall of a task. The...
Volleyball: Ohio snaps Ball State's 13 match winning streak
Ohio (18-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference) played its best match of the year at the perfect time. Not only did it snap Ball State's (21-7, 13-3 MAC) 13-match winning streak to pull within one match of first place in the conference, but Ohio did it with relative ease. Set 1.
Volleyball: Ohio falls to Ball State, loses chances of top seed
Ohio (18-10, 12-5 Mid-American Conference) had one opportunity to surpass Ball State in the MAC standings, but Ball State (22-7, 14-3 MAC) showed why it is currently on pace to be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament. The loss eliminates the possibility of the Bobcats earning the No....
