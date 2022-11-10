Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Main Street Construction Begins, to the Surprise of Tisbury Shop Owners
Pleading for better communication from the town of Tisbury, shop and property owners on Vineyard Haven’s Main street say they had no advance notice of street and sidewalk work that’s now underway in front of their stores. “It would have been helpful to have had some forewarning,” said...
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
vineyardgazette.com
Robert Harry Clark Sr., 83
Robert Harry Clark Sr. of Vineyard Haven and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla. died on Nov. 8 after a short illness. He was 83. He was the husband of the late Carol Combra Clark. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. A graveside service will be held at...
Comments / 0