SpartanNash Partners With Uber for Convenient Grocery Delivery; Tony Sarsam, Masiar Tayebi, and Christian Freese Discuss

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, and the finishing world leader for 3D-printed polymer parts DyeMansion today announced a strategic partnership to drive automation and integration of Nexa3D’s powder bed fusion workflow - from printing to finished parts. This partnership will leverage DyeMansion’s automated post-processing hardware, the high-throughput capabilities of the QLS 820 printer, as well as the printer’s Siemens PLC integration and powerful NexaX for QLS manufacturing software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005166/en/ Nexa3D’s QLS 820 platform is designed for high-throughput thermoplastic production at scale (Photo: Business Wire)

