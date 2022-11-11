Hurricane Lisa triggers first pay-out of Mesoamerican Reef Insurance Programme to finance immediate reef response in Belize

Read full article on original website
Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Researcher Provides Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Identification of The National Innovation System in A Globalized Environment): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The activation of innovation processes always requires the presence of an appropriate enabling environment - an effective national innovation system (NIS), which determines the country’s ability to generate and implement various kinds of innovations.”
Sanjiang University Researchers Describe New Findings in Risk Management (Research on financial risk management and control of agricultural products supply chain-A case study of Jiangsu Province of China): Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Agriculture has always been the focus of all countries, the rapid development of agriculture is inseparable from the strong support of finance. As a new financial model, agricultural product supply chain finance has attracted much attention.”
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11481710): OneTrust LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11481710 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Australian Federal Police say Medibank hackers are likely in Russia
The Australian Federal Police said Friday that hackers who stole sensitive health insurance data from. , and police will work with authorities overseas to track the suspects down. Alleged cybercriminals in September breached the computers of. Australia's. largest healthcare insurer, stealing information from about 10 million customers and former customers....
Top Asian News 11:59 a.m. GMT
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders did little to ramp up pressure on. to comply with their plan for peace, agreeing Friday to a course of action that largely kicks the matter down the road. With violence in. Myanmar. spiraling out of control since the military seized...
