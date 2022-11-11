Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
theriver953.com
Winchester helps bring back native thistle
The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
Metro News
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV sky
A West Virginia witness at Kearneysville reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that appeared fluid as it crossed the sky at about 1:27 a.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Central Pa. veteran who suffered a tragedy finds a new purpose in life
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Zach Stinson from Chambersburg initially joined the military because he liked training and physical activity. “It blossomed into gaining a lot more from the Marine Corps. I mean, by the time I was 23, I had experienced most stuff that I some people will never experience," said Stinson.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
celebrategettysburg.com
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
loudounnow.com
Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans
Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
wfmd.com
Brad Young Leads In Frederick County Council At-Large Race
Councilman Donald is slightly ahead in the District One race. Frederick, Md (KM) Some leads have changed in the Frederick County Council race. Following the count of ballots on Saturday, Democrat Brad Young is on top in the at-large race. He spoke with WFMD News on Tuesday night as to...
morgancountyusa.org
Electric School Buses Shuttling Legislators from Cacapon State Park to Berkeley Springs
West Virginia state legislators, meeting at Cacapon State Park this week for interim meetings, won’t be sucking diesel fumes riding on school buses, like the school kids in Morgan County do every morning. Instead, the legislators will be riding on clean, fume-free electric school buses. Three of the brand...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old elected to Frederick County Council
Voters in Frederick elected 18-year-old Mason Carter Tuesday to the county council. In just a few months, Carter will be learning the ropes of how to help run the county and settling into his freshman year at Frederick Community College. FOX 5's David Kaplan caught up with the up-and-coming politician to talk about what's next.
theburn.com
The Human Bean officially opens in Sterling next week
A new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop is ready for prime time. The Human Bean will officially launch its Sterling location next Wednesday, November 16. The Burn first broke the news about The Human Bean’s local plans back in May 2021. According to the company’s website, it’s the first location for the brand in Virginia.
connect-bridgeport.com
No. 6 Indians to Face No. 3 Martinsburg on Saturday Night in Class AAA Quarterfinals
The showdown between Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport and No. 3 Martinsburg will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Martinsburg. BHS head coach Tyler Phares said he chose Saturday so the Indians would have the normal amount of days to prepare for the game since their 41-13 win against Cabell Midland was played on Saturday as well.
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WTOP
Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash
A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash. Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was...
mocoshow.com
Board of Education Makes Amendment to 2022-2023 School Year Calendar and Discusses 2023-2024 School Year Calendar
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. During the meeting, the Board amended the 2022-2023 school year calendar and discussed the 2023-2024 school year calendar; budget priorities for the development of the fiscal year 2024 operating budget; and college, career and community readiness and graduation preparation; and approved their 2023 Annual Legislative Priorities. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
