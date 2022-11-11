ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theriver953.com

Winchester helps bring back native thistle

The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
WINCHESTER, VA
Metro News

Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
celebrategettysburg.com

A Gettysburg Christmas Festival

Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, ​entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
GETTYSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery

2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
CLARKSBURG, MD
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans

Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
STERLING, VA
wfmd.com

Brad Young Leads In Frederick County Council At-Large Race

Councilman Donald is slightly ahead in the District One race. Frederick, Md (KM) Some leads have changed in the Frederick County Council race. Following the count of ballots on Saturday, Democrat Brad Young is on top in the at-large race. He spoke with WFMD News on Tuesday night as to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

18-year-old elected to Frederick County Council

Voters in Frederick elected 18-year-old Mason Carter Tuesday to the county council. In just a few months, Carter will be learning the ropes of how to help run the county and settling into his freshman year at Frederick Community College. FOX 5's David Kaplan caught up with the up-and-coming politician to talk about what's next.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

The Human Bean officially opens in Sterling next week

A new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop is ready for prime time. The Human Bean will officially launch its Sterling location next Wednesday, November 16. The Burn first broke the news about The Human Bean’s local plans back in May 2021. According to the company’s website, it’s the first location for the brand in Virginia.
STERLING, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Board of Education Makes Amendment to 2022-2023 School Year Calendar and Discusses 2023-2024 School Year Calendar

The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. During the meeting, the Board amended the 2022-2023 school year calendar and discussed the 2023-2024 school year calendar; budget priorities for the development of the fiscal year 2024 operating budget; and college, career and community readiness and graduation preparation; and approved their 2023 Annual Legislative Priorities. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

