Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
fordhamsports.com
#17/18 Maryland Outlasts Women's Basketball
College Park, Md. – Fordham women's basketball took it to #17/18 Maryland, leading at the end of the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the nationally-ranked Terrapins, 83-76, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-1 on the young season. Fordham never wilted, rebounding from a...
mymcmedia.org
Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
WJLA
Playoff weather: DMV high school football postseason rolls on despite rain from Nicole
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — November football in the remnants of Hurricane Nicole -- what better way to find out which teams REALLY want to advance through the state playoffs?. The postseason rolls on across the DMV, and just like all season, 7News is On Your Sideline with more highlights and coverage than anyone else in the DMV, rain or shine.
Cumberland, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cumberland. The Allegany High School football team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00. The Fort Hill High School football team will have a game with Allegany High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
casualhoya.com
MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!
Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
Leesburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theracingbiz.com
O’Sullivan Farms to be well represented at Funkhouser Memorial Stakes
Saturday’s Charles Town feature is the $75,000 Randy Funkhouser Memorial Stakes – formerly known as the A Huevo – and plenty of Funkhousers are expected to be in attendance, having more than a passing interest in the proceedings. Perhaps after the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are...
morgancountyusa.org
Electric School Buses Shuttling Legislators from Cacapon State Park to Berkeley Springs
West Virginia state legislators, meeting at Cacapon State Park this week for interim meetings, won’t be sucking diesel fumes riding on school buses, like the school kids in Morgan County do every morning. Instead, the legislators will be riding on clean, fume-free electric school buses. Three of the brand...
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Metro News
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
Hero security guard was pushing Edmund Burke students back inside when he was hit by a sniper
WASHINGTON — The first thing security guard Antonio Harris heard when a sniper attacked the Edmund Burke School in Northwest D.C. in April was the windows shattering. He raced to order the kids back inside – and then felt a searing pain in his right side. On Thursday,...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
State Roundup: Stumped, Cox concedes; expectations for Moore administration are high; Parrott leads Trone; Pittman behind but confident
COX CONCEDES; STILL STUMPED BY MASSIVE LOSS: Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox acknowledged on Wednesday that he is struggling to reconcile what he observed and felt on the campaign trail with the results reported by the state Board of Elections. Nonetheless, the Frederick County lawmaker phoned Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to offer congratulations and to wish him well as the state’s new leader. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
cbs19news
Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
theriver953.com
A couple are sentenced for espionage in Martinsburg
A press release from the Department of Justice announced the sentencing of a couple charged with espionage in Martinsburg. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis Maryland were sentenced Nov. 9 for attempting to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. The couple believed they were communicating with...
