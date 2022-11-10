MT. KISCO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) announced today the appointment of Jessica Hoffman Brennan as Partner, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Brennan will be responsible for leading Kohlberg’s fundraising, investor relations, communications and investment product strategies. With her appointment, Kohlberg is opening an office in New York City, where Ms. Brennan and her team will be based. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005686/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

