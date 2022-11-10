Read full article on original website
Kohlberg & Company Names Jessica Hoffman Brennan Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
MT. KISCO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) announced today the appointment of Jessica Hoffman Brennan as Partner, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Brennan will be responsible for leading Kohlberg’s fundraising, investor relations, communications and investment product strategies. With her appointment, Kohlberg is opening an office in New York City, where Ms. Brennan and her team will be based. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005686/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
