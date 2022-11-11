Read full article on original website
Related
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis
ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanasports.com
Class A playoffs: Billings Central runs wild, Lewistown wins shootout to set up rematch
It’s a rematch for all the spoils in Class A football. In Saturday’s playoff semifinal round, Billings Central ran past Hamilton 42-6 and Lewistown outpaced Polson 49-32, which sets up a second meeting between the Rams and Eagles this season. Lewistown beat the Rams 17-7 at home in the regular season.
Comments / 0