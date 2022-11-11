ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Collegian

UMass club hockey bounces back in second game of the UMass Showcase with victory over UNH

The Massachusetts club hockey team came back after its loss in game one of the UMass Showcase with a vengeance, scoring seven times against New Hampshire to win 7-3. A second period that consisted of four goals was able to give UMass (10-5) a large lead that it hung onto throughout the rest of the game. Three different Minutemen lit the lamp in the second frame.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass football comes up inches short against Arkansas State

Football is a game of inches, and the Massachusetts football team learned that the hard way on Saturday night. UMass (1-9) drove down the field and scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play that brought it within two points of Arkansas State. The Minutemen drew up a play on the 2-point conversion attempt that got Isaac Ross open, and Garrett Dzuro got the ball to him, but the wide receiver was stuffed at the goal line and couldn’t break the plane to tie the game up.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass swept by Boston University after 5-1 loss on Saturday

The Massachusetts hockey team extend its losing streak to five games after a 5-1 loss to Boston University on Saturday. The No. 11 Minutemen (5-5-1, 1-5-0 Hockey East) came into Saturday wanting to dig themselves out of their four-game losing streak. With multiple changes to the lineup, UMass came out a better team, but mistakes plagued it in the game.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Collegian

Aliberti: UMass football found a new gear in its passing game

Brady Olson, Garrett Dzuro and Gino Campiotti all started games for the Minutemen (1-9) this season. Olson started the past three and it looks like a competent passing game for the first time under coach Don Brown and offensive coordinator Steve Casula. That encapsulated itself Saturday afternoon against Arkansas State,...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass hockey is in a rut

After one of the hottest starts in program history, the Massachusetts hockey team has cooled off considerably ever since Hockey East play began. No. 11 UMass (5-4-1, 1-4 HEA) has lost four games in a row, including two occasions where it allowed seven goals. For a team whose identity is...
AMHERST, MA
umassathletics.com

Women’s Basketball Inks Three For 2023-24 Season

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts women's basketball and head coach Tory Verdi welcomed three new members to the program, as Aaryn Battle, Dallas Pierce and Chinenye Odenigbo signed their respective National Letters of Intent. "I'm excited about this class as we addressed our future needs," said Verdi. "All...
AMHERST, MA
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant, Maine-Fort Kent game canceled

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University men's basketball game with Maine-Fort Kent scheduled for Monday, November 14 has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Bengals because of injuries that have depleted their roster. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket for Monday will receive a refund within 5-7...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Ocean City Today

Decatur football team starts quick, scores often on CMW

(Nov. 11, 2022) The Stephen Decatur football team took control early and never looked back, winning the first-round game of the MPSSAA 2A East Region, 45-13, over the C. Milton Wright Mustangs last Friday in Berlin. Decatur, the No. 3 seed, put 21 points on the board in the first...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Coleman accounts for five touchdowns, Decatur to the quarterfinals

BERLIN, Md. – Decatur moves on to the state quarterfinals with a 43-27 victory over North Caroline Saturday afternoon. The dual threat quarterback, Brycen Coleman, put Decatur on the board first with a 38-yard touchdown run up the middle on the Seahawks first drive. Markeil Chestnut answered for North...
BERLIN, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Journal Inquirer

Deneen takes the 4th District probate race

WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT
AdWeek

Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000

Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy