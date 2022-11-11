Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
Daily Collegian
UMass club hockey bounces back in second game of the UMass Showcase with victory over UNH
The Massachusetts club hockey team came back after its loss in game one of the UMass Showcase with a vengeance, scoring seven times against New Hampshire to win 7-3. A second period that consisted of four goals was able to give UMass (10-5) a large lead that it hung onto throughout the rest of the game. Three different Minutemen lit the lamp in the second frame.
Daily Collegian
UMass football comes up inches short against Arkansas State
Football is a game of inches, and the Massachusetts football team learned that the hard way on Saturday night. UMass (1-9) drove down the field and scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play that brought it within two points of Arkansas State. The Minutemen drew up a play on the 2-point conversion attempt that got Isaac Ross open, and Garrett Dzuro got the ball to him, but the wide receiver was stuffed at the goal line and couldn’t break the plane to tie the game up.
Daily Collegian
UMass swept by Boston University after 5-1 loss on Saturday
The Massachusetts hockey team extend its losing streak to five games after a 5-1 loss to Boston University on Saturday. The No. 11 Minutemen (5-5-1, 1-5-0 Hockey East) came into Saturday wanting to dig themselves out of their four-game losing streak. With multiple changes to the lineup, UMass came out a better team, but mistakes plagued it in the game.
Daily Collegian
Aliberti: UMass football found a new gear in its passing game
Brady Olson, Garrett Dzuro and Gino Campiotti all started games for the Minutemen (1-9) this season. Olson started the past three and it looks like a competent passing game for the first time under coach Don Brown and offensive coordinator Steve Casula. That encapsulated itself Saturday afternoon against Arkansas State,...
Daily Collegian
UMass hockey is in a rut
After one of the hottest starts in program history, the Massachusetts hockey team has cooled off considerably ever since Hockey East play began. No. 11 UMass (5-4-1, 1-4 HEA) has lost four games in a row, including two occasions where it allowed seven goals. For a team whose identity is...
umassathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Inks Three For 2023-24 Season
AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts women's basketball and head coach Tory Verdi welcomed three new members to the program, as Aaryn Battle, Dallas Pierce and Chinenye Odenigbo signed their respective National Letters of Intent. "I'm excited about this class as we addressed our future needs," said Verdi. "All...
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant, Maine-Fort Kent game canceled
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University men's basketball game with Maine-Fort Kent scheduled for Monday, November 14 has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Bengals because of injuries that have depleted their roster. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket for Monday will receive a refund within 5-7...
Ocean City Today
Decatur football team starts quick, scores often on CMW
(Nov. 11, 2022) The Stephen Decatur football team took control early and never looked back, winning the first-round game of the MPSSAA 2A East Region, 45-13, over the C. Milton Wright Mustangs last Friday in Berlin. Decatur, the No. 3 seed, put 21 points on the board in the first...
WMDT.com
Coleman accounts for five touchdowns, Decatur to the quarterfinals
BERLIN, Md. – Decatur moves on to the state quarterfinals with a 43-27 victory over North Caroline Saturday afternoon. The dual threat quarterback, Brycen Coleman, put Decatur on the board first with a 38-yard touchdown run up the middle on the Seahawks first drive. Markeil Chestnut answered for North...
Seven Longmeadow boys lacrosse players sign NLIs
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Seven Longmeadow boys lacrosse players signed National Letters of Intent to play the sport at the collegiate level on Thursday.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race
WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
AdWeek
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV
Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
Comments / 0