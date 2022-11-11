ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Military Service Leads to A Law Enforcement Career for GPD Officer

Greensboro, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Fighting crime is a popular Hollywood theme. Many folks could easily rattle off a list of shows or movies dedicated to solving crime and bringing criminals to justice. Did you know there have been 441 episodes of “NCIS” produced over 20 years with three spin-off series? “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” created 337 episodes over 15 years and spun off four additional series.

Real-life crime scene investigator (CSI) Kelli Wise has been fighting crime for about the same amount of time, first as a member of the United States Air Force Security Forces and now with the Greensboro Police Department (GPD).

And before we go any further, Wise answered the question on many minds: Is your job like what we see on television?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrsGi_0j70tHzV00

“No, it’s not,” Wise said. “For one thing, we don’t solve crimes in 45 minutes or less, and although we are advancing in technology, we still haven't reached the imagination of what they have on television.”

(So there you have it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV!)

Wise spends most of her time in the field, collecting evidence at crime scenes. She looks for fingerprints, footprints, blood, and other materials that provide clues in criminal investigations.

“Our primary duty is to recognize evidence, preserve it, and collect it so it could be used as part of the investigation,” Wise said.

Once collected, Wise returns to the Forensics Center to catalog and store materials for additional testing. The forensic samples are tested for DNA and possible matches to individuals listed in different databases.

“It’s always nice to feel like you did well,” she noted. “Like you were able to use your skills to bring a criminal to justice.”

Wise didn’t grow up wanting to be a CSI but learned of the opportunity through a vocational rehabilitation program sponsored by the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). After nearly nine years with Air Force’s military police force, her service was suddenly cut short by an injury, and the single mother of three wasn’t sure what to do next.

“It wasn’t rainbows and butterflies,” she said. “I didn’t have a plan.”

Wise knew she enjoyed law enforcement but also knew she did not want to be a police officer.

The VA program helped her see potential in forensics. After studying at a local community college, Wise transferred to North Carolina A&T State University, which had recently added a forensic science track to its criminal justice major. Two of her professors were GPD officers (Captains S.F. Barnes & E.L. Cuthbertson) and a field trip to the GPD Forensic Services Division (her future workplace) inspired her to pursue employment with the City. After graduating from A&T with high honors and certificates in crime scene investigation and forensic science, GPD hired Wise from a pool of 1,500 applicants. She has served on the force since 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTyz2_0j70tHzV00

Military service and a career as a CSI were not on Wise’s radar as she grew up in Charlotte. Today, she’s grateful for the experiences and opportunity to serve both her nation and the community. Wise joined the Air Force right out of high school but it wasn’t until experiencing the jubilation of friends and family after she graduated from Air Force Basic Military Training that she realized the significance of her decision. Wise was reminded of her special role when visiting with students from her former high school as part of an Air Force recruitment program.

“It was pretty cool,” she said. “They had lots of questions and were amazed at how interesting my job was.”

Similarly, when she joined the City she knew she had an important role. But it wasn’t until she started solving crimes that she found true fulfillment.

“You get more of a sense of purpose when you accomplish things like being able to catch a suspect,” Wise said. “It's great to know that you did your job the way you're supposed to.”

