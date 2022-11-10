Read full article on original website
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks learn lessons in first MEAC event of year
MILLSBORO, Delaware — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore didn't have the best day on the lanes on Saturday when they hosted the rest of the conference for the second day of MEAC competition. But they did finish the event with a 6-2 overall record and are in a second-place tie with Delaware State heading into the second MEAC event.
WDEL 1150AM
2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released
Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks Fail to Find Rhythm in Loss to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team failed to find their rhythm on the road against Charlotte on Monday night, dropping the contest 80-47. The Hawks opened the game with a 7-4 advantage with 17:44 on the first half clock. Charlotte responded with...
easternshorehawks.com
Men's Basketball Handles Lions on Homecoming
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball squad took care of business on Homecoming weekend at the Hytche, soaring past the Lions of Bryn Athyn College by a score of 90-43. The Hawks controlled the flow of the game, allowing Lion scoring efforts of 21 and 22 points in each half. UMES shot 54 percent from the field and made eight threes in the victory, while cashing in on 14 of 18 trips to the free throw line.
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks Fly On to Charlotte for Monday matchup
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team faces a quick turnaround, traveling to Halton Arena to face the 49ers of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Monday, November 14. The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. The squad...
No blowout this time, but still a loss for Christopher Newport at Salisbury
Saturday, with a New Jersey Athletic Conference title and an automatic NCAA tournament berth on the line, Christopher Newport and Salisbury played an epic, back-and-forth game worthy of a title clash, but the Sea Gulls still came out on top, holding on for a 36-33 win over the Captains, which snapped their six-game winning streak.
Laurel, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Smyrna wins District 2 title, moves onto state tournament
Smyrna – The Smyrna Eagles honored 22 seniors on Friday night prior to their season finale hosting District 2 foe Cape Henlopen. The Eagles came into Friday night’s game the winner of seven straight having outscored their opponents 246-80 and only trailed once during that stretch. But the Eagles found themselves facing an early deficit just four plays into the ... Read More
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove to host noted performers Nov. 17-18
Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals, will host The Dirty Grass Players Thursday, Nov. 17, and guitarist and bluesman Gabe Stillman Friday, Nov. 18, for performances at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. “We’re pleased to welcome back The Dirty Grass Players, who play...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice
Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools to waive application fee thru Dec. 31
Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. The $100 application fee for new students submitting applications by Saturday, Dec. 31, will be waived. Waiting lists for applicants are expected. Prospective students and their families can find applications, schedule tours and set a time to speak with an enrollment coordinator by going to delmarvachristian.org/apply.
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
Cape Gazette
Active Land Listing In Milton !
Improved land!!! Great Location! Located on Broadkill Rd next to the golf course and the new development, Woodfield Preserve. Enjoy golfing next door or Primehook and all the other beaches on the coast. Nature at it's best and only minutes away to Lewes, Rehoboth and all other beaches. Looking for level wooded acreage? Look no further than this 4.25 acre plot of land.
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line
First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
Women charged with harboring NC double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City locks in dates for ’23 Oceans Calling Festival
In line with language in a memorandum of understanding approved before stormy weather canceled the long-anticipated Oceans Calling Festival the last weekend in September, organizers C3 Presents have pinned down specific dates to try again in 2023. Tom Perlozzo, the city’s director of tourism and business development, told City Council...
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
WGMD Radio
Woodland Ferry Closure
DelDOT announces the Woodland Ferry near Seaford will be closed Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. Drivers will need to take the long way around. DelDOT officials say normal operations will resume at 7:00am on Wednesday, November 16th.
