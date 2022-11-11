Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO