newbedfordguide.com

The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford

Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
iheart.com

Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal

Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan

The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units

East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

