Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
nerej.com
Alves, Lowe, and Fox of Elite Commercial sell 2.98-acre Woonsocket development site for $1 million
Woonsocket, RI Elite Commercial Realty sold the 2.98-acre former Woonsocket Middle School at 357 Park Place for $1 million. 357 Park Place LLC, an affiliate of the Goldman Group LLC, a Boston-based real estate investment, development, and management company is the buyer. The Elite Commercial team of Michael Alves, Christopher...
nerej.com
Drinkwater and Richard of Marcus & Millichap sell 20,560 s/f office property located at 1543 Atwood Ave. for $10.25 million
Johnston, RI Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services, a 20,560 s/f office property located at 1543 Atwood Ave., according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $10.25 million. Laurie Ann (L.A.) Drinkwater, CCIM and Seth Richard,...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
GoLocalProv
Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan
The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
nerej.com
Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units
East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
nrinow.news
Luxury clothing, in vibrant color: Alashan brings unique brand of cashmere to the masses
BURRILLVILLE – In a 1991 episode of the comedy hit series Seinfeld, George Costanza gives a woman a surprise gift: a white cashmere sweater. The recipient gushes in gratitude, telling the story of how she’s long coveted such an item. “When I was a little girl in Panama,...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
nerej.com
City, EP Waterfront and Churchill & Banks break ground on East Point
East Providence, RI The City of East Providence, together with Churchill & Banks and its subsidiary Noble Development as well as the East Providence Waterfront Commission, broke ground on a new ambitious $120 million waterfront development. The site, known as the former home to Washburn Wire and the Ocean State...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
ABC6.com
‘She did some smart things,’ Providence fire official credits woman for quick thinking during apartment fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday. Crews responded to the blaze at 46 Stephen Hopkins Ct. just after 3:45 p.m. Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said when crews arrived that a heavy fire in a first floor apartment extended...
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
More injuries reported from recalled generators; new repair kit offered
The recall of the Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators was initially announced in July 2021.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford accelerates purchase of fire trucks to lock in lower prices
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has requested funding from the City Council to pay the costs of purchasing and equipping two pumper trucks for the New Bedford Fire Department. The trucks would allow the City to retire older trucks in the Fire Department’s fleet. “In today’s difficult inflationary environment, city government...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
Comments / 0