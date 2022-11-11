Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
nrinow.news
Luxury clothing, in vibrant color: Alashan brings unique brand of cashmere to the masses
BURRILLVILLE – In a 1991 episode of the comedy hit series Seinfeld, George Costanza gives a woman a surprise gift: a white cashmere sweater. The recipient gushes in gratitude, telling the story of how she’s long coveted such an item. “When I was a little girl in Panama,...
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
iheart.com
Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction
The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
nerej.com
City, EP Waterfront and Churchill & Banks break ground on East Point
East Providence, RI The City of East Providence, together with Churchill & Banks and its subsidiary Noble Development as well as the East Providence Waterfront Commission, broke ground on a new ambitious $120 million waterfront development. The site, known as the former home to Washburn Wire and the Ocean State...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
ABC6.com
Frontline nurses, workers at Butler Hospital to protest low staffing levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Frontline nurses and workers at Care New England’s Butler Hospital plan to protest low staffing levels on Thursday. A nurse’s union spokesperson told ABC 6 News that staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low. The workers are also asking for higher wages...
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
newportthisweek.com
Out With the Old Rogers
The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
Valley Breeze
Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI
Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
ABC6.com
Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
