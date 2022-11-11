ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal

Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford

Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space

(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
iheart.com

Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction

The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
nerej.com

City, EP Waterfront and Churchill & Banks break ground on East Point

East Providence, RI The City of East Providence, together with Churchill & Banks and its subsidiary Noble Development as well as the East Providence Waterfront Commission, broke ground on a new ambitious $120 million waterfront development. The site, known as the former home to Washburn Wire and the Ocean State...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Seacoast Current

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
BOSTON, MA
independentri.com

Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Out With the Old Rogers

The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”

Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI

Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy