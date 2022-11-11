Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
nerej.com
City, EP Waterfront and Churchill & Banks break ground on East Point
East Providence, RI The City of East Providence, together with Churchill & Banks and its subsidiary Noble Development as well as the East Providence Waterfront Commission, broke ground on a new ambitious $120 million waterfront development. The site, known as the former home to Washburn Wire and the Ocean State...
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
ABC6.com
Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road construction for the week of November 14th
Fifth St. – At Borden St. Quarry St. (main abandonment) Rock St. – At Pearce St. heading south towards Prospect St. Stevens St. – Heading south from Chicago St.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
nerej.com
Drinkwater and Richard of Marcus & Millichap sell 20,560 s/f office property located at 1543 Atwood Ave. for $10.25 million
Johnston, RI Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services, a 20,560 s/f office property located at 1543 Atwood Ave., according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $10.25 million. Laurie Ann (L.A.) Drinkwater, CCIM and Seth Richard,...
newportthisweek.com
Spring Park Project Moves Forward
After eight years of fundraising and working with the city on permitting, environmental issues and safety concerns, the Newport Spring Park project is one step closer to becoming a reality. An official ground-breaking at the site of the 18th century spring box, supposedly the city’s first water system, will take...
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Block Island, RI
Block Island is in Washington County, Rhode Island, initially known as the Manisses or “Manitou’s Little Island.”. In 1524, Giovanni da Verrazzano discovered Block Island, later named after Dutch explorer Adriaen Block. When the first Massachusetts settlers arrived in 1661, the island was admitted to Rhode Island three...
nerej.com
Freshman of MG Commercial brokers 33,000 s/f warehouse lease to Homans Associates
Warwick, RI Julie Freshman of MG Commercial Real Estate has brokered a long-term lease of 33,000 s/f of warehouse space at 275 West Natick Rd. to Homans Associates for the landlord, 275 West Natick Road, LLC. Freshman represented the tenant and worked directly with the landlord.
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford accelerates purchase of fire trucks to lock in lower prices
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has requested funding from the City Council to pay the costs of purchasing and equipping two pumper trucks for the New Bedford Fire Department. The trucks would allow the City to retire older trucks in the Fire Department’s fleet. “In today’s difficult inflationary environment, city government...
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
ABC6.com
‘She did some smart things,’ Providence fire official credits woman for quick thinking during apartment fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday. Crews responded to the blaze at 46 Stephen Hopkins Ct. just after 3:45 p.m. Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said when crews arrived that a heavy fire in a first floor apartment extended...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
