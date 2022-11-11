Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
ABC6.com
Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road construction for the week of November 14th
Fifth St. – At Borden St. Quarry St. (main abandonment) Rock St. – At Pearce St. heading south towards Prospect St. Stevens St. – Heading south from Chicago St.
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
iheart.com
Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction
The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
providenceri.gov
City Leaders Present $1.5 Million to Roger Williams Park Zoo to Help Bring Penguins Back to PVD
PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President John Igliozzi presented a check for $1.5 million to the executive director of the Roger Williams Park Zoo. The money is part of the larger $124 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget passed by the council and signed into law by the mayor earlier this year that funds significant long-term investments across the city following the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long absence, zoo officials say the funding will help bring a penguin exhibit back to the zoo.
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Block Island, RI
Block Island is in Washington County, Rhode Island, initially known as the Manisses or “Manitou’s Little Island.”. In 1524, Giovanni da Verrazzano discovered Block Island, later named after Dutch explorer Adriaen Block. When the first Massachusetts settlers arrived in 1661, the island was admitted to Rhode Island three...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
Woman alerts neighbors to fire at Providence apartment complex
The call came in just before 4 p.m. Friday from Stephen Hopkins Court on the city's East Side.
Uprise RI
Butler Hospital workers picket over ARPA funds, staffing levels
On Thursday frontline staff at Care New England (CNE)’s Butler Hospital held an informational picket outside their facility to call for immediate intervention in Rhode Island’s ongoing mental health care emergency. Like their fellow SEIU 1199NE members at Women and Infants Hospital, caregivers have been calling on CNE for months to engage in dialogue about investment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded in the 2022 state budget, which provides $8 million for expanding access to mental health beds and over $1 million to stabilize the workforce at Butler Hospital, in addition to the $45 million earmarked for Rhode Island’s hospital system, 80% of which has been directed to be used directly on frontline staff for workforce stabilization investments.
ABC6.com
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
