Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
nerej.com
Ciminelli Real Estate and Gordon Brothers acquire 151,564 s/f property in Billerica, MA for $18.2 million
Billerica, MA Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., in a joint venture with Boston-based Gordon Brothers, has acquired a 151,564 s/f research and development building for $18.2 million. Located at 880 Technology Park Dr., the property brings Ciminelli’s Boston area portfolio to 10 buildings, totaling 830,000 s/f. This latest acquisition comes just...
nerej.com
Sweeney R.E. sells four building portfolio for $1.25 million
Providence, RI Thomas Sweeney, SIOR of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented BMJ Properties LLC in a portfolio sale of four buildings at 393-405 Harris Ave. in the Valley section of the city. The sale included a 15,846 s/f industrial building, a 6,712 s/f storage building, a 2,100 s/f service...
nerej.com
Scaralia-Mathers of Albert brokers $415,000 sale of refrigeration/cold-storage facility
Smithfield, RI Albert Realtors, Inc. sold 14 Industrial Dr. for $415,000. Deborah Scaralia-Mathers was the listing broker and Long Realty was the selling agent. The seller was B.A.M. Realty, LLC and the buyer was 14 Industrial Dr. LLC. The building consists of 10,800 s/f of industrial refrigeration and cold-storage on...
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
nerej.com
Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units
East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The legacy of Ryan's Market won't soon be forgotten
The sudden passing of my friend EJ Ryan last week has really got me thinking about Ryan’s Market and its place in the story of our community. EJ, who was named after his grandfather who ran the market in its heyday, was the last member of his family to run this fine establishment. He was a “bigger than life” sort of person and he missed by all who knew him. Let’s look at the story of the Ryan’s market building as a way of honoring both him and this place.
ABC6.com
Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
nrinow.news
Luxury clothing, in vibrant color: Alashan brings unique brand of cashmere to the masses
BURRILLVILLE – In a 1991 episode of the comedy hit series Seinfeld, George Costanza gives a woman a surprise gift: a white cashmere sweater. The recipient gushes in gratitude, telling the story of how she’s long coveted such an item. “When I was a little girl in Panama,...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
Comments / 0