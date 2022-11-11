ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

iheart.com

Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal

Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Newmark arranges financing for new Riverside Labs development

Weston, MA Newmark has arranged financing for Riverside Labs, a life science and innovation campus that is under development. Newmark executive managing directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, senior managing director Brian Butler, managing director David Douvadjian, Jr. and associate Conor Reenstierna of the firm’s Boston Debt & Structured Finance group, led by co-head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, represented the borrower, Greatland Realty Partners and Rockwood Capital, LLC, and procured the lender, Royal Bank of Canada. The financing is part of a total commitment of up to $150 million in financing from Royal Bank of Canada for the project.
WESTON, MA
nerej.com

Sweeney R.E. sells four building portfolio for $1.25 million

Providence, RI Thomas Sweeney, SIOR of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented BMJ Properties LLC in a portfolio sale of four buildings at 393-405 Harris Ave. in the Valley section of the city. The sale included a 15,846 s/f industrial building, a 6,712 s/f storage building, a 2,100 s/f service...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford

Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nerej.com

Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units

East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...
independentri.com

Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The legacy of Ryan's Market won't soon be forgotten

The sudden passing of my friend EJ Ryan last week has really got me thinking about Ryan’s Market and its place in the story of our community. EJ, who was named after his grandfather who ran the market in its heyday, was the last member of his family to run this fine establishment. He was a “bigger than life” sort of person and he missed by all who knew him. Let’s look at the story of the Ryan’s market building as a way of honoring both him and this place.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

