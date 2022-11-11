Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
nerej.com
Newmark arranges financing for new Riverside Labs development
Weston, MA Newmark has arranged financing for Riverside Labs, a life science and innovation campus that is under development. Newmark executive managing directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, senior managing director Brian Butler, managing director David Douvadjian, Jr. and associate Conor Reenstierna of the firm’s Boston Debt & Structured Finance group, led by co-head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, represented the borrower, Greatland Realty Partners and Rockwood Capital, LLC, and procured the lender, Royal Bank of Canada. The financing is part of a total commitment of up to $150 million in financing from Royal Bank of Canada for the project.
nerej.com
Sweeney R.E. sells four building portfolio for $1.25 million
Providence, RI Thomas Sweeney, SIOR of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented BMJ Properties LLC in a portfolio sale of four buildings at 393-405 Harris Ave. in the Valley section of the city. The sale included a 15,846 s/f industrial building, a 6,712 s/f storage building, a 2,100 s/f service...
nerej.com
Scaralia-Mathers of Albert brokers $415,000 sale of refrigeration/cold-storage facility
Smithfield, RI Albert Realtors, Inc. sold 14 Industrial Dr. for $415,000. Deborah Scaralia-Mathers was the listing broker and Long Realty was the selling agent. The seller was B.A.M. Realty, LLC and the buyer was 14 Industrial Dr. LLC. The building consists of 10,800 s/f of industrial refrigeration and cold-storage on...
nerej.com
Alves, Lowe, and Fox of Elite Commercial sell 2.98-acre Woonsocket development site for $1 million
Woonsocket, RI Elite Commercial Realty sold the 2.98-acre former Woonsocket Middle School at 357 Park Place for $1 million. 357 Park Place LLC, an affiliate of the Goldman Group LLC, a Boston-based real estate investment, development, and management company is the buyer. The Elite Commercial team of Michael Alves, Christopher...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
nerej.com
Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units
East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
ABC6.com
Developers present ideas for Providence Place Mall, tax break
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Owners and developers of the Providence Place Mall gave their pitch in front of a city council committee on how to expand its use downtown– in hopes of a tax break. The proposed tax treaty would allow developers to pay just $4.5 million a year...
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
nrinow.news
Luxury clothing, in vibrant color: Alashan brings unique brand of cashmere to the masses
BURRILLVILLE – In a 1991 episode of the comedy hit series Seinfeld, George Costanza gives a woman a surprise gift: a white cashmere sweater. The recipient gushes in gratitude, telling the story of how she’s long coveted such an item. “When I was a little girl in Panama,...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The legacy of Ryan's Market won't soon be forgotten
The sudden passing of my friend EJ Ryan last week has really got me thinking about Ryan’s Market and its place in the story of our community. EJ, who was named after his grandfather who ran the market in its heyday, was the last member of his family to run this fine establishment. He was a “bigger than life” sort of person and he missed by all who knew him. Let’s look at the story of the Ryan’s market building as a way of honoring both him and this place.
WCVB
'Second-class citizens': Boston officials fire back after Walgreens abruptly closes 3 stores
Boston city officials are crying foul, accusing Walgreens of treating Black and brown customers as second-class citizens after it abruptly closed three stores in the city this week. Citing "dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers," the national pharmacy retailer shuttered...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford accelerates purchase of fire trucks to lock in lower prices
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has requested funding from the City Council to pay the costs of purchasing and equipping two pumper trucks for the New Bedford Fire Department. The trucks would allow the City to retire older trucks in the Fire Department’s fleet. “In today’s difficult inflationary environment, city government...
