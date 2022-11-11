ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

msueagles.com

Men's Hoops Locks Down on Defense to Knock Off Bellarmine 62-55

MOREHEAD, KY -- Junior guard Drew Thelwell hit a dagger 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Morehead State up 56-49, and the Morehead State men's basketball team earned a 62-55 win over the Bellarmine Knights at home Saturday with a lock-down defensive effort. The Eagles...
msueagles.com

Men's Hoops Looks to Take Winning Momentum Into WVU Tuesday Night

GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball tea is riding high with momentum from a 62-55 win over Bellarmine Saturday. The Eagles look to take that good feeling into a matchup at West Virginia Tuesday night. Tipoff time is 7 p.m. ET.
msueagles.com

Women's Basketball Renews Rivalry at EKU Sunday

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State women's hoops travels to Richmond Sunday for a showdown with one of their oldest rivals, Eastern Kentucky. The Eagles are coming off a defeat at Kentucky, but the team saw some bright spots, including swiping 11 steals from the Wildcats and Sophie Benharouga notching a career-high 17 points to go with career-highs in rebounds, assists, and field goals made.
