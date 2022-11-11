Read full article on original website
Men's Hoops Locks Down on Defense to Knock Off Bellarmine 62-55
MOREHEAD, KY -- Junior guard Drew Thelwell hit a dagger 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Morehead State up 56-49, and the Morehead State men's basketball team earned a 62-55 win over the Bellarmine Knights at home Saturday with a lock-down defensive effort. The Eagles...
Charles Scores 20 Points as Eagles Shake Off Tough Start to Battle EKU to Finish
RICHMOND, KY -- Veronica Charles collected a career-high 20 points, but the Morehead State women's basketball team fell to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 64-55 on the road Sunday. Charles added five rebounds, three assists, and four steals to her 20 point game to lead the Eagles. Crystal Corley helped out...
Eagles Honor Seniors, Bessler Moves Above 4,000 Career Assists But Volleyball Falls in Finale
MOREHEAD, KY -- Senior setterBridget Bessler became just the third player in program history to eclipse 4,000 career assists, but the Morehead State volleyball team fell to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in straight sets (25-27, 19-25, 17-25) Saturday at home at Johnson Arena on Senior Day. The loss dropped Morehead...
Men's Hoops Looks to Take Winning Momentum Into WVU Tuesday Night
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball tea is riding high with momentum from a 62-55 win over Bellarmine Saturday. The Eagles look to take that good feeling into a matchup at West Virginia Tuesday night. Tipoff time is 7 p.m. ET.
Women's Basketball Renews Rivalry at EKU Sunday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State women's hoops travels to Richmond Sunday for a showdown with one of their oldest rivals, Eastern Kentucky. The Eagles are coming off a defeat at Kentucky, but the team saw some bright spots, including swiping 11 steals from the Wildcats and Sophie Benharouga notching a career-high 17 points to go with career-highs in rebounds, assists, and field goals made.
Embry, Watts finish in top 100, men place 23rd, women 30th at Southeast Regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Morehead State cross country teams met several of coach Clay Dixon's goals as the Eagle men finished 23rd and the women 30th at Friday's NCAA Southeast Regional at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. Junior Kyle Embry and redshirt sophomore Garrett Watts both placed among...
Louis Explodes for Career-High 195 Rushing Yards as Eagles Drop Snowy Contest to Dayton
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Running backJames Louis busted out for a career-high 195 rushing yards, including touchdown jaunts of 72 and 67 yards, as the Morehead State Football team fell 49-27 at Dayton Saturday on a snowy field at Welcome Stadium. The Eagles fell to 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the...
Rifle Sets Standing Smallbore School Record at Kentucky Long Rifle Match
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State rifle set its program record for Smallbore standing score Saturday as the team competed against Kentucky and Murray State at the Kentucky Long Rifle Match at UK. The match was scored with the traditional 5 shooters, count top 4 for NCAA purposes but was also...
