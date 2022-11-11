MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State women's hoops travels to Richmond Sunday for a showdown with one of their oldest rivals, Eastern Kentucky. The Eagles are coming off a defeat at Kentucky, but the team saw some bright spots, including swiping 11 steals from the Wildcats and Sophie Benharouga notching a career-high 17 points to go with career-highs in rebounds, assists, and field goals made.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO