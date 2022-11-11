Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/14/2022: CQP, AQN, AQN.TO, AMPS
Energy stocks were higher this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index added 0.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.88 to...
NASDAQ
Valero Energy (VLO) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Chevron, Eli Lilly & Charles Schwab
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
What Makes Enphase Energy (ENPH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thomson Reuters, Black Hills and CenterPoint Energy
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/22, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH), and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 12/15/22, Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 12/1/22, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/8/22. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $109.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 11/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for BKH to open 0.93% lower in price and for CNP to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14th:. Asure Software ASUR: This company which offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 75.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why Circor International Stock Is Soaring Today
Industrial pump and flow control product manufacturer Circor International (NYSE: CIR) easily topped quarterly expectations thanks to strong demand and the company's efforts to keep costs under control. Investors liked what they saw, sending Circor shares up as much as 22% on Monday morning. So what. Earlier in the day,...
NASDAQ
ENS vs. ETN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing - Electronics sector might want to consider either EnerSys (ENS) or Eaton (ETN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks...
NASDAQ
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) plunged more than 15% by 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday. Its third-quarter results and lower-end outlook are weighing on the clean electrification company. So what. Altus Power generated $30.4 million in revenue in the third quarter, a 51% increase. However, it posted a GAAP...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransUnion, Scorpio Tankers and Carlisle Companies
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/22, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), and Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 12/2/22, Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/15/22, and Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/1/22. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $64.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of TransUnion to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when TRU shares open for trading on 11/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for STNG to open 0.20% lower in price and for CSL to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
He's regarded for his stock-picking skills. Yet, the secret of Warren Buffett's success isn't his ability to find the market's next breathtaking winner. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) consistently outperforms the broad market because the Oracle of Omaha holds several quality stocks for years on end, even when doing so gets a bit uncomfortable.
NASDAQ
John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.39), with the stock changing hands as low as $45.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DigitalBridge (DBRG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Service Corp. (SCI): Time to Buy?
Service Corp. (SCI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this funeral...
Comments / 0