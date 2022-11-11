King County Council budget clears committee and goes to full council Tuesday

Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief
LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
Washington Examiner
Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy
(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
Chronicle
Sanders, Menser Hold Onto Election Leads in Thurston County With Updated Vote Tallies
Thurston County candidates who appeared ahead in early results Tuesday held onto their leads through Thursday's tallies, but thousands of votes have yet to be counted. The Auditor's Office released an election update Thursday evening. The results indicated 84,613 votes had been counted but an estimated 35,000 remained. That means many races could still swing in the days ahead.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
shorelineareanews.com
School Board Study Session and Meeting Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Study Session on Tuesday, November 15, at 4:00pm. The public may watch a live-streamed session in the Board Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) or via Zoom. Topic:Budget Update. Link to attend via Zoom:. Webinar ID: 881 6809 2863. Passcode: 870028. Dial-In...
Tri-City Herald
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from the Tri Cities announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff
Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
thejoltnews.com
Public shows up to comment on Talauna Reed’s appointment to Olympia School Board
Several people registered and attended in person to comment at Olympia School District’s (OSD) board meeting last night; most spoke about the board's decision to appoint Talauna Reed’s appointment to the board. Olympia School Board President Maria Flores presided over the meeting, saying that the time limit would...
KUOW
‘Yes’ vote in favor of Seattle election reform now leading
The latest King County ballot count shows the ‘yes’ vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the ‘yes’ vote overtook the ‘no’ vote 50.35 % to 49.65 %. More than a quarter million votes have been counted.
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
Seattle's budget hole is projected to grow $82 million deeper
The city of Seattle’s most recent revenue forecast paints a grim picture for city coffers over the next three years. The city’s Revenue and Forecast Council’s November report estimated that Seattle will face an additional $82.3 million revenue shortfall on top of the $141 million general-fund deficit the city had already expected to face in its 2023-2024 budget.
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Matches City of Bellevue’s $2.5M Commitment to Grand Connection Bridge Design
Bellevue City Council recently received an update on the Grand Connection with the news that Amazon will match Bellevue’s $2.5 million in funding 30 percent design for a pedestrian bridge that would cross from Bellevue City Hall Plaza to Eastrail. The Grand Connection today links people and places through...
KUOW
Do you ever wonder how ballots are counted in King County?
Today we’re getting a tour of exactly how your ballot gets counted with Director of King County Elections Julie Wise. @kuow949 Election day is over, but ballots are still being counted. Here's how that works with KUOW's David Hyde. Story: KUOW Staff Appearance: David Hyde, Julie Wise Design: Teo Popescu #waelex #kingcounty #votetiktok #mailinballots #seattle #learnontiktok #electionsecurity #election ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] - Elliot Van Coup.
shorelineareanews.com
Letter to the Editor: Thank you Shoreline voters
Thank you Shoreline residents. You stepped up and made a decision to keep the things we value about our city. You said programs like RADAR are important. You said maintenance of our parks is part of keeping Shoreline a wonderful place for families and all who enjoy the outdoors. You said we need a city with adequate infrastructure to provide basic services that we all depend on. You voted to enact Prop 1.
nbcrightnow.com
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater to be reimbursed for compensating defendants affected by State v. Blake decision
Tumwater’s public health and safety committee recommended an agreement with the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to help the city refund payments made by defendants affected by the State v. Blake decision. City administrator John Doan explained during the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, November 8, that...
