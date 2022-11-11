ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

ELNA meeting on Zoom Tuesday with speakers from Chamber of Commerce and Shoreline Historical Museum

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 7 - 9pm on Zoom will feature speakers from two important local organizations. Kenneth Doutt, Executive Director, Shoreline Historical Museum. Kenneth Doutt is a museum professional. He has worked for the National Park Service, Klamath County Museums and...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: Thank you Shoreline voters

Thank you Shoreline residents. You stepped up and made a decision to keep the things we value about our city. You said programs like RADAR are important. You said maintenance of our parks is part of keeping Shoreline a wonderful place for families and all who enjoy the outdoors. You said we need a city with adequate infrastructure to provide basic services that we all depend on. You voted to enact Prop 1.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

LFP Rotary Club goes on a Hunger Strike

Washington State has over 600,000 people that are struggling with hunger and over 1/3rd of those are children. Harvest Against Hunger, a Rotary District 5030 project, and our local food banks desperately need our help and are currently running a large fundraiser in the greater Seattle area called HUNGER STRIKE.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

St. Dunstan moves their Community Dinner back inside

We are ready to put the “community” back in our Community Dinner! For the last two years we have pivoted to offering hot meals in take-out boxes, at 3:30pm. While this did provide food, we missed the community that was shared as the buffet meal was eaten around tables. Friendships were made and flourished. We have continued to deliver hot meals to local homeless tent encampments during this time and will continue to do that.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Discounted tickets for the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival 2023

Tickets are available now with a price drop of 50% for a special Black Friday deal starting November 25!. You can purchase discounted tickets for yourself or a plant lover in your life from November 25 - 28 with code SPRINGVIBES at gardenshow.com. Give the gift of Spring kicking off...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy