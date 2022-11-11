Read full article on original website
Stride S3 draft designs at 60% for bus service down Bothell Way to Kenmore, LFP, Shoreline
The Stride S3 Line 60% draft design plans for Seattle, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are now available online. Sound Transit looks to continue its collaboration with transit partners, members of the public and city jurisdictions by sharing these early drafts. These designs are subject to change as the...
ELNA meeting on Zoom Tuesday with speakers from Chamber of Commerce and Shoreline Historical Museum
The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 7 - 9pm on Zoom will feature speakers from two important local organizations. Kenneth Doutt, Executive Director, Shoreline Historical Museum. Kenneth Doutt is a museum professional. He has worked for the National Park Service, Klamath County Museums and...
Letter to the Editor: Thank you Shoreline voters
Thank you Shoreline residents. You stepped up and made a decision to keep the things we value about our city. You said programs like RADAR are important. You said maintenance of our parks is part of keeping Shoreline a wonderful place for families and all who enjoy the outdoors. You said we need a city with adequate infrastructure to provide basic services that we all depend on. You voted to enact Prop 1.
Home sales in Shoreline during October 2022
The following are properties that sold in Shoreline during the month of October 2022. Data compiled for the Shoreline Area News by the Shoreline Windermere office.
LFP Rotary Club goes on a Hunger Strike
Washington State has over 600,000 people that are struggling with hunger and over 1/3rd of those are children. Harvest Against Hunger, a Rotary District 5030 project, and our local food banks desperately need our help and are currently running a large fundraiser in the greater Seattle area called HUNGER STRIKE.
Home sales in Lake Forest Park during October 2022
The following are properties that sold in Lake Forest Park during the month of October 2022. Data compiled for the Shoreline Area News by the Shoreline Windermere office.
St. Dunstan moves their Community Dinner back inside
We are ready to put the “community” back in our Community Dinner! For the last two years we have pivoted to offering hot meals in take-out boxes, at 3:30pm. While this did provide food, we missed the community that was shared as the buffet meal was eaten around tables. Friendships were made and flourished. We have continued to deliver hot meals to local homeless tent encampments during this time and will continue to do that.
Discounted tickets for the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival 2023
Tickets are available now with a price drop of 50% for a special Black Friday deal starting November 25!. You can purchase discounted tickets for yourself or a plant lover in your life from November 25 - 28 with code SPRINGVIBES at gardenshow.com. Give the gift of Spring kicking off...
Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shorewood for a holiday concert on December 11, 2022
The Seattle Wind Symphony is excited to return to the Shorewood Performing Arts Center on Sunday December 11, 2022 at 3pm for a concert featuring familiar and new holiday works. Tickets on sale now on their website $25 General / $10 Student.
Red Sky Gallery carrying greeting cards by 17 year old artist who created the LFP mural
17 year old artist Austin Picinich has created a line of greeting cards which are carried by Red Sky Gallery in the Lake Forest Park Town Center. Austin uses his artist talents and marketing skills to help spread environmental awareness. Recently, he teamed up with the Lake Forest Park Stewardship...
