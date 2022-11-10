Calhoun County, Florida School District Closes Schools Due to Nicole on November 10, Making Decision Concerning Friday, November 12, 2022

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
A Retrospective Pictorial and Video Gallery of the Removal and Replacement of the Washington County, Florida Courthouse
In February 2014, The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida was contracted by Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit Court to document the questionable health conditions in the old Washington County, Florida Courthouse. Multiple health-threatening conditions were subsequently found, including various molds, lead paints, water intrusion and decay, and, following investigation, the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 12-13, 2022
Temeka Brunson, 37, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Gay, 24, Alford, Florida: Felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, violation of state probation, possession of prescription medication: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 6- Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Defeats Excel, Alabama High School Panthers 28-12 on Thursday, October 27, 2022
There is no football in Chipley, Florida this weekend but that’s no reason not to enjoy some football photos, so here’s Part 6 of Thursday, October 27, 2022, as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers football team hosted the Excel, Alabama High School Panthers, defeating them with a final score of 28-12, as seen in these images by Paul Goulding Photography.
Inmate killed in Jackson County
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jearald Lee Story, 62 of Vernon, Florida Passes on November 9, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama
Jearald Lee Story, 62 of Vernon, Florida passed away November 9, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born June 13, 1960, in El Paso, Texas. Jearald was preceded in death by his father, Grady Lee Story. Mr. Story is survived by five children, Johnathan Story and wife...
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
Family still looking for answers after fatal hit-and-run
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are still looking for the man responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Washington County. The crash happened last week. The family of 65-year-old Mike Kirkland isn’t angry at the driver, but said they want closure. “We just want someone to come forward,” Kirkland’s daughter Marion Wilson said. “We have […]
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
wtvy.com
Peanut festival security increased following deadly shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Heightened security was in place at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday in response to a fatal shooting that occurred elsewhere in Dothan. The Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office had additional officers on duty as thousands enjoyed the festival’s final weekend.
Blountstown gives nursing home veterans a special lunch
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County Veterans Office partnered with Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their veterans in nursing homes. The service members were served steaks while swapping stories of their time serving. Calhoun County Veterans Service Officer Eric Daniels said veterans in nursing homes are out of the spotlight, so the […]
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
WCTV
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
trazeetravel.com
Spend Thanksgiving on the Beach with This Panama City Beach Event
Don’t care for snow? Ditch the snow this holiday season and spend Thanksgiving on the beach in Panama City Beach, Florida. This year, Nov. 25–26, the city hosts its seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event at Aaron Bessant Park. Since the event takes place Friday and Saturday, you still have time for turkey on Thursday, allowing you to dedicate the rest of the weekend to fun in the sun.
One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
Lynn Haven home engulfed in flames
UPDATE: This story was updated with information about how to donate to the family that was affected by the fire at 9:20 p.m. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire broke out in the College Point Estates area of Lynn Haven late Sunday morning. Witnesses said they saw what they believed to be clouds moving […]
mypanhandle.com
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ showcases unique cars in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park looked more like a parking lot these past couple of days as many unique cars made their way to Panama City Beach for the annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show. People walked around the park enjoying the variety of...
thecountyrecord.net
Search leads to arrest for firearms and illegal drugs
On November 1, 2022 this writer, Investigator Lovelace, received a phone call from Deputy Durden with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. In this phone call Deputy Durden stated that while he and Deputy Lee of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a Marchman Act of Dylan Lamont Hinman, Hinman uttered a concerning statement. Deputy Durden then requested that this writer meet him and Deputy Lee at Hinman’s address.
