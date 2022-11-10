The Opp Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers with the OPD responded to a call of shots fired on MLK Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers witnessed several individual running across the road near Cannon Drive. At that time, officers also learned that an adult female was shot and located the victim’s vehicle parked off the roadway with bullet holes. The female victim was transported to Mizell Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO