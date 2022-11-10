Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade. One was killed and another injured. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago. Dothan has grown into a major...
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday. Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, […]
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
Andalusia Star News
Opp police investigates weekend shooting that left two injured
The Opp Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers with the OPD responded to a call of shots fired on MLK Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers witnessed several individual running across the road near Cannon Drive. At that time, officers also learned that an adult female was shot and located the victim’s vehicle parked off the roadway with bullet holes. The female victim was transported to Mizell Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
fosterfollynews.net
One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
wdhn.com
Prank call leads to major police response, possible charges
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police are investigating a possible case of “swatting,” after a prank call sent more than a dozen officers rushing to a north Dothan house Sunday evening. The call came in to the Dothan Police Department claiming a man had shot his mother in...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person is dead and another was injured in downtown Dothan Saturday morning. It happened at the end of National Peanut Festival parade along the parade route. Video shows an altercation occurring at Main and Montana Street before shots were fired. The shooting happened...
Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
oppnewsonline.com
OPD seeking public’s help in early morning shooting
According to Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance, On November 13 around 12:03 a.m. the Opp Police Department received a call of shots being fired on MLK Drive. Officers arrived on scene shortly after and located several individuals running across the roadway near Cannon Drive. Officers got out with the individuals and discovered that an adult female had been shot. Officers also located the victim’s vehicle parked off the roadway with bullet holes in the vehicle.
wtvy.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 12-13, 2022
Temeka Brunson, 37, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Gay, 24, Alford, Florida: Felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, violation of state probation, possession of prescription medication: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson in […]
Dothan man, 36, found shot to death on city street
A Dothan man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon on a street in the city, police said Thursday. Authorities received a call of a person shot around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Miles Lane, police said. Dothan Fire and Rescue and police officers arrived on the...
WCTV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of State Road 276 and County Road 167 that left a 46-year-old woman dead. The woman was driving her SUV northbound on County Road 167 (South Street) around 12:39 p.m. According to...
wtvy.com
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
wdhn.com
Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
