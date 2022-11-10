ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bet O'Brien
2d ago

The CPI doesn’t account for the cost of food. There, I fixed your article for you with some truth that you won’t give to the people.

bob stern
1d ago

where is inflation getting any better? not in the USA it isn't. economy groceries and gas prices say you are nothing but a liar. how high was that interest rate again?... another lie just like the college loan forgiveness. how's that working out for you?

Final Phase
1d ago

INFLATION IS AS VIOLENT AS MUGGER-FRIGHTENING AS AN ARM-ROBBER-DEADLY AS A HIT MAN-by Ronald Reagan 40th president of america👍

