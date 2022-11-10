ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Investors the Troubled Exchange Needs Cash To Avoid Bankruptcy: Report

By Rhodilee Jean Dolor
 4 days ago
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci Urges Sam Bankman-Fried To Tell Truth About FTX Debacle

The chief executive of Skybridge Capital is urging FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be more transparent about the exchange platform’s recent collapse. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, Anthony Scaramucci implores former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried to tell the truth to investors and regulators about exactly what happened to the bankrupt crypto exchange.
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund

An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
Crypto Insider Says FTX-Backed US Politicians Face Difficult Decision on Upcoming DeFi Regulation – Here’s Why

Politicians backed by the embattled digital asset exchange FTX have a difficult decision ahead, according to Ron Hammond, the director of government relations for crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association. Hammond says FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) personally lobbied Washington DC lawmakers more than any other CEO, “crypto or not.”...
$389,233,378 in FTT Abruptly Leaves FTX Contract Address, Moves to Unknown Crypto Wallet

Sixty percent of all the FTX Token (FTT) in existence has suddenly been transferred between crypto wallets as the fallen crypto exchange’s dramatic collapse continues. First reported by blockchain tracking service WhaleAlert, Etherscan data shows 195,869,335 FTT worth $389,233,378 leaving FTX’s contract address and into an unknown wallet.
Here’s How Long Crypto Needs To Recover From Embarrassing FTX Mess: Analyst Nicholas Merten

Popular analyst Nicholas Merten is laying out a timeline for Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto to recover from the collapse of digital asset exchange FTX and its associated entities. In a new strategy session, Merten tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that with Bitcoin showing obvious weakness as it remains below the 200-week moving average, another leg down is more than likely.
CNN

How the crypto fallout could affect you

FTX's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch -- and that includes some pension funds. While they had limited exposure to FTX, their inclusion points to a growing but alarming trend that could affect you even if you're not a buyer of crypto.
WASHINGTON STATE

