WMBF
The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
WMBF
Carolina Cool is doing a giveaway for one lucky Veteran
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Cool is a doing a giveaway for one Veteran to win a free cooling and heating system. If you want to enter or nominate someone to win, visit their website here.
WMBF
Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Victory Walk supports veterans in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walking miles in the shoes of others is what a group of veterans did Saturday at The Veterans’ Victory Walk. From a reunion to now a mission, many veterans came together for those in need of support and to remember those who have fallen.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
WMBF
Garden City Grocery works towards reopening after Hurricane Ian destruction
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The popular mom-and-pop shop, Garden City Grocery, is making progress towards reopening its doors after Hurricane Ian filled it with nearly three feet of water. Employees said flooding from the storm moved entire refrigerators across the room, knocked over shelves and even tore a hole...
wpde.com
Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of chilly weather moving-in soon
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the rain chances exit, some of the coolest weather so far this season moves in. We’ll have a tough time breaking out of the clouds Wednesday. Scattered showers will linger early in the day but most spots are dry by midday. While we...
WMBF
Lake City police recruiting to expand department as city continues to grow
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City Police Department is working to put more officers in the community as the population continues to grow. The department is currently looking to fill four open police officer positions. “We are expanding on our department plan from years ago, we’re getting larger with...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers at times today, a few rumbles of thunder possible
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low pressure moving through the area today will bring scattered showers at times and the chance of a few thunderstorms. Rain will come to an end before daybreak Wednesday. TUESDAY. Rain chances will quickly ramp up through the morning with scattered showers increasing after sunrise....
WMBF
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Scotchman store at 1173 Seaboard St. purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were: 19 - 35 - 53 - 54 - 67, and the Powerball number was...
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
WMBF
4 displaced after house fire in Socastee area; 1 treated for injuries
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was treated for injuries after a house fire in the Socastee area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
WMBF
CCMF adds Lainey Wilson to 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced one more act performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced ACM and 2x CMA award-winner Lainey Wilson will headline alongside North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
myhorrynews.com
It Happened In Horry: For many Horry families, hog killing day meant survival
The first crisp days of fall once signaled a rite that sustained Horry County families through the long, cold winter months -- hog killing day. The tradition of slaughtering hogs goes back to the very beginning of Horry County. Without the benefit of refrigeration, settlers depended on cold weather and smoke from fires to cure meat.
