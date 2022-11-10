ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Victory Walk supports veterans in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walking miles in the shoes of others is what a group of veterans did Saturday at The Veterans’ Victory Walk. From a reunion to now a mission, many veterans came together for those in need of support and to remember those who have fallen.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of chilly weather moving-in soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the rain chances exit, some of the coolest weather so far this season moves in. We’ll have a tough time breaking out of the clouds Wednesday. Scattered showers will linger early in the day but most spots are dry by midday. While we...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WMBF

Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Scotchman store at 1173 Seaboard St. purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were: 19 - 35 - 53 - 54 - 67, and the Powerball number was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

CCMF adds Lainey Wilson to 2023 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced one more act performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced ACM and 2x CMA award-winner Lainey Wilson will headline alongside North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy