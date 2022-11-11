Kelly Graves’ halftime talk must have been about defense because the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team’s effort on that end of the floor ratcheted up a notch or two in the third quarter. The Ducks went on an 18-0 run to start the second half and cruised to an 83-46 win over Southern. The trip to Baton Rouge is part of the scheduling agreement between the Pac-12 and the SWAC in both men’s and women’s basketball. Oregon’s size and overall talent overwhelmed the Jaguars, who fell to 0-3 this year. No one can accuse Southern in scheduling cupcakes. They lost to No....

EUGENE, OR ・ 28 MINUTES AGO