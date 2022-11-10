Read full article on original website
Westhill girls volleyball team using 2019 title as motivation heading into state tournament
Three current Westhill girls volleyball players were also members of the 2019 team that won a Class B state championship. After defeating Section II’s Ichabod Crane 3-0 in Saturday’s regional championship at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, the Warriors (14-2) will look to use their championship experience to claim a third state title in program history. The other championship came in 2018.
Girls Volleyball Quarterfinal Preview: Four Western Mass. teams head into Division V Elite 8
Four Western Massachusetts girls volleyball teams will play in Division V quarterfinal action with at least one team guaranteed to make it into the semifinal round of the tournament. Frontier, Mount Greylock, Turners Falls ad Paulo Freire were all in the top five of the bracket and have made it...
Barnstable High girls volleyball wins 5-set thriller to gain Final Four spot
FRANKLIN ― Revenge is a dish best served cold. A year ago to the exact date, the Barnstable High girls volleyball team lost 3-0 to Franklin in the Division 1 Round of 8. ...
Monday's DIAA fall high school sports tournament scores and schedules update
Football Class 3A First round Friday No. 8...
No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer defeats No. 9 Cohasset, 2-1, in Div. IV quarterfinals
SOUTH HADLEY — No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer made school history with its 2-1 victory over No. 9 Cohasset in the MIAA Div. IV state tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
H.S. PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Sandwich field hockey advances to Division 3 Final Four
The No. 2 Sandwich High field hockey team defeated No. 7 Swampscott, 4-0, in the Elite Eight to advance to the Division 3 State semifinals. Khloe Schultz led the offense with two goals, while Emily Souke and Quinn Jordan added a goal and an assist each. Sadie Clarkin and Julia Giampietro each had an assist for the Blue Knights. Sandwich will face No. 6 Newburyport in the next round.
