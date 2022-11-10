The No. 2 Sandwich High field hockey team defeated No. 7 Swampscott, 4-0, in the Elite Eight to advance to the Division 3 State semifinals. Khloe Schultz led the offense with two goals, while Emily Souke and Quinn Jordan added a goal and an assist each. Sadie Clarkin and Julia Giampietro each had an assist for the Blue Knights. Sandwich will face No. 6 Newburyport in the next round.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO