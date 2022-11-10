ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Syracuse.com

Westhill girls volleyball team using 2019 title as motivation heading into state tournament

Three current Westhill girls volleyball players were also members of the 2019 team that won a Class B state championship. After defeating Section II’s Ichabod Crane 3-0 in Saturday’s regional championship at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, the Warriors (14-2) will look to use their championship experience to claim a third state title in program history. The other championship came in 2018.
Cape Cod Times

H.S. PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Sandwich field hockey advances to Division 3 Final Four

The No. 2 Sandwich High field hockey team defeated No. 7 Swampscott, 4-0, in the Elite Eight to advance to the Division 3 State semifinals. Khloe Schultz led the offense with two goals, while Emily Souke and Quinn Jordan added a goal and an assist each. Sadie Clarkin and Julia Giampietro each had an assist for the Blue Knights. Sandwich will face No. 6 Newburyport in the next round.
SANDWICH, MA

