Kansas City, MO

Lanny Howe
3d ago

The Chiefs are aware that they are capable of rising up to win a game. They could lose, but it's not probable.

The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KWCH.com

Chiefs fan with brain cancer given special football memory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmy Alverson is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was going to be special for him no matter what. 19-year-old Alverson, who has terminal brain cancer, was treated to much more than a good game. Alverson has medulloblastoma,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
KSNT News

Chiefs roll at home against the Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played host to Jacksonville Sunday for a noon kickoff to try to stay atop the AFC West standings. The Chiefs improved to 7-2 for the season after a 27-17 win over the Jaguars. The Jaguars tried to set the tone early, opening the game with an […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Is Active in Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five healthy scratches during Sunday's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which means starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is set to play. Jenkins was listed as questionable entering Sunday after entering the concussion protocol following Week 9. He was limited throughout the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags. After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:. "Maybe I don’t understand the rules...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17

Follow along for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Cheifs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Kansas City is now 6-2 while Jacksonville sits at 3-6. A couple of offensive stats to keep an eye on:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Chiefs down key playmaker

The Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 10 matchup with Jacksonville today without a key playmaker for their offense. The Chiefs will be without their deep threat, Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs recently acquired another speedster in Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. He will step in as Mecole’s backup....
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

How the Titans offense might’ve found a distinct way to win moving forward

For much of this season, the M.O. for the Tennessee Titans‘ offense has been to run the football and figure everything else out later. That statement shouldn’t stand alongside professional offenses, given the talent and experience both player and staff have across this league as a whole. But for the Titans, it’s perfect for their current situation and brand of football.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

