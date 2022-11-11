Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware
The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
wdiy.org
What Does Sustainable Aquaculture Look Like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Researchers at Delaware State University are partnering with oyster farmers to measure water quality in Rehoboth Bay. WHYY’s Zoe Read took a boat ride with researchers from the HBCU, and oyster farmer Mark Casey. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “save our park, keep it dark” and “what the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line
First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware gets grant to remove barriers for access to unemployment insurance benefits
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced it's awarding Delaware nearly $2.3 million in funding for the state's unemployment insurance benefits program. In a release, officials said the money will help improve benefits for those facing obstacles to access. The goal is to chip away at systemic barriers like age,...
Cape Gazette
Delaware moving closer to zero-emission cars
Delaware’s plan to require automobile dealerships in the state to only sell zero-emission vehicles by 2035 is underway, with public hearings scheduled Nov. 15-17. In March, Gov. John Carney announced that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which require car and truck dealerships to phase in zero-emission vehicles starting in 2026 for 2027 model year vehicles. The required percentage of ZEVs carried by a dealership starts at 35% for 2026, ticking up about 8% each year until meeting the 100% requirement by 2035.
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Delightful Places to Visit in Delaware (in 2023!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best places to visit in Delaware? If so, this guide has you covered!. From the beautiful beaches of the small state to the capital...
WMDT.com
What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
Cape Gazette
The 10-year rule
The beach area is a beautiful place to live, and it is no surprise that people move here for a lower, slower type of living. However, we’ve all heard the saying “Don’t make this place just like where you came from.” This is true, but equally true is people moving here and immediately saying what is best for the area or most aligned with the way of life here.
Cape Gazette
Betty Griffith Hayes, successful businesswoman
Betty (Betty Lou) Griffith Hayes of Dover passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Betty was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Dover, daughter of the late Milton and Mabel (Spence) Griffith. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Robert Hayes. Betty and Bob owned and...
Delaware adds 120,000 trees as part of ‘Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative’
After more than a year, the “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” is still moving toward its goal of planting one million trees to mirror the First State’s population. The initiative is part of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, which Governor John Carney introduced last year in order to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions while improving its resilience to the consequences of climate change.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
Cape Gazette
Lewes officials look to streamline voting
Residents of Lewes have had to register with the state and city separately in order to vote. If they did not, the City of Lewes would not accept their vote during municipal elections. Mayor and city council are looking to end that practice and allow the state’s voter roll to count toward eligibility.
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Cape Gazette
Lewes abuzz on lawn equipment, bees
The buzz of gas-powered lawn equipment may soon be replaced by the hum of honeybees in Lewes backyards. The City of Lewes has a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change where feasible. The city says gasoline engines emit large quantities of pollutants into the environment, degrade air quality and contribute to hearing loss. Officials have also recognized the effect climate change has had on pollinators, bees in particular. Thinking green, mayor and city council discussed the upcoming ban on gas-powered lawn equipment as well as permitting beekeeping within city limits during its Oct. 27 workshop.
Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels
The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
Cape Gazette
Lewes planners look to protect history, preserve land
Two concerns that surfaced during the review of Roosevelt Landing, a new development coming to the site of the former Lewes Dairy, centered around possible artifacts on the site and the plan’s use of open space. Wanting to ensure the intent of the city’s regulations is realized, the Lewes...
Comments / 0