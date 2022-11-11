Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Kidnapping In Chicago, The Safe-T Act, And Crime Being DownJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob
Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks, but he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay them back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
Did You Know Chicago Has a Diabolical Medieval Torture Museum?
I came upon this place in Chicago by accident. It's one of the most unusual museums you'll ever witness as it documents some of the most diabolical ways that human beings have tortured others throughout history especially during medieval times. When I first saw mention of a torture place in...
wgnradio.com
Fred Winston: Comedy, photography, and a legendary radio career
Legendary Chicago radio personality Fred Winston doesn’t do interviews – but he’s talking with Steve. Fred reminisces and talks about his stellar nature photography while simultaneously telling us how to stand.
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
revealnews.org
The City (Revealed)
Robin Amer of USA Today’s investigative podcast The City shares the story behind a massive illegal dump that appeared in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in the ’90s. Local kids remember playing on the 21-acre, six-story mountain of debris, and adults recall the seemingly endless stream of dump trucks that rumbled down the street to the formerly vacant lot at all hours of the day and night. Wind blowing over the dump covered the neighborhood in thick dust, affecting the health of nearby residents. When community leaders confronted the man responsible for the dump, they found he was just one part of a larger operation.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
From the Chicago Botanic Garden to the Brookfield Zoo, Here's Where To Take In a Dazzling Light Show This Holiday Season
With colder temperatures, early nights and the snowfall potentially on its way, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Several dazzling light shows across the Chicago area are helping to ring in the season, turning several of the region's most known attractions into winter wonderlands. While Christmas is still more than...
fox32chicago.com
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
Here's When Chicago Will Have Its Shortest Day of the Year
Here's when the shortest day of the year will be.
Eater
Willis Tower Nabs James Beard Winner for Lavish Live-Fire Restaurant
A James Beard award-winning chef will soon helm a restaurant inside one of Chicago’s most popular attractions that could convert the tourist trap into a place locals may want to actually visit. Jonathon Sawyer, who in 2020 moved to Chicago after earning acclaim at his Cleveland restaurants, is teaming up with Fifty/50 Restaurant Group inside the Willis Tower. Sawyer — who earlier this year left the Four Seasons Hotel’s Adorn Restaurant & Bar — will specialize in using live fire and global flavors at Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
This Is The Most Festive City In Illinois
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area
Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
Comments / 0