suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob

Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks, but he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay them back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners

individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
revealnews.org

The City (Revealed)

Robin Amer of USA Today’s investigative podcast The City shares the story behind a massive illegal dump that appeared in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in the ’90s. Local kids remember playing on the 21-acre, six-story mountain of debris, and adults recall the seemingly endless stream of dump trucks that rumbled down the street to the formerly vacant lot at all hours of the day and night. Wind blowing over the dump covered the neighborhood in thick dust, affecting the health of nearby residents. When community leaders confronted the man responsible for the dump, they found he was just one part of a larger operation.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
fox32chicago.com

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
Eater

Willis Tower Nabs James Beard Winner for Lavish Live-Fire Restaurant

A James Beard award-winning chef will soon helm a restaurant inside one of Chicago’s most popular attractions that could convert the tourist trap into a place locals may want to actually visit. Jonathon Sawyer, who in 2020 moved to Chicago after earning acclaim at his Cleveland restaurants, is teaming up with Fifty/50 Restaurant Group inside the Willis Tower. Sawyer — who earlier this year left the Four Seasons Hotel’s Adorn Restaurant & Bar — will specialize in using live fire and global flavors at Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails.
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
NBC Chicago

Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area

Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
