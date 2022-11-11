ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only

Global pop superstar Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only. The multi-platinum artist will hold a special, intimate show at South Australia’s iconic d’Arenberg Cube in January 2023, and it will be their only show Down Under during their visit to the country. They will perform songs from across their extensive catalogue of hits, including their latest huge single ‘Unholy’.
thebrag.com

Are Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski genuinely dating?

Pete Davidson, how do you do it? Just months after breaking things off with Kim Kardashian, the comedian is now rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. Over the weekend, the infamous “anonymous” Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi dropped a juicy – albeit unverified – piece of gossip about the model and actress.
thebrag.com

Girl in Red announces headline Australian shows

Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year. The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.
thebrag.com

The Neighbourhood drop drummer Brandon Fried over groping allegations

Trigger warning: The following story about The Neighbourhood contains discussion of sexual assault. The Neighbourhood ousted drummer Brandon Fried on Sunday after The Marías lead singer María Zardoya accused Fried of sexual assault. In news that came as a major shock to fans this weekend, the band took...
The Independent

Zoe Kazan confirms she’s had baby three days after confirming pregnancy

Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy