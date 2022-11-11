Read full article on original website
Related
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
thebrag.com
Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only
Global pop superstar Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only. The multi-platinum artist will hold a special, intimate show at South Australia’s iconic d’Arenberg Cube in January 2023, and it will be their only show Down Under during their visit to the country. They will perform songs from across their extensive catalogue of hits, including their latest huge single ‘Unholy’.
thebrag.com
Are Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski genuinely dating?
Pete Davidson, how do you do it? Just months after breaking things off with Kim Kardashian, the comedian is now rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. Over the weekend, the infamous “anonymous” Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi dropped a juicy – albeit unverified – piece of gossip about the model and actress.
thebrag.com
‘I just don’t get it’: Offset, Drake and more pay tribute to Takeoff at star-studded funeral
Offset, Drake, Justin Bieber and more have paid tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff at his star-studded funeral at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday. Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) who was part of the rap trio Migos, died after being shot during a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was just 28.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
thebrag.com
Girl in Red announces headline Australian shows
Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year. The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.
Here Are 29 Historical Moments From "The Crown" Season 5 Vs. Real Life
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
thebrag.com
The Neighbourhood drop drummer Brandon Fried over groping allegations
Trigger warning: The following story about The Neighbourhood contains discussion of sexual assault. The Neighbourhood ousted drummer Brandon Fried on Sunday after The Marías lead singer María Zardoya accused Fried of sexual assault. In news that came as a major shock to fans this weekend, the band took...
Zoe Kazan confirms she’s had baby three days after confirming pregnancy
Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of...
Comments / 0