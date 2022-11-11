Read full article on original website
leelanauticker.com
Jens Petersen's Tweddle Schoolhouse
A prominent historic schoolhouse on M-22 under the purview of the National Park Service (NPS) is now being preserved and renovated, with a nod to the notable and prolific architect who designed it more than a century ago. The Tweddle Schoolhouse near Empire was just recently crowned with a new cupola and school bell, the first visible steps toward returning the 1905 structure to its original glory.
traverseticker.com
Traverse City Brothers Head Into The Shark Tank
An idea born on a Mt. Holiday ski hill a decade ago among teenagers – to outfit snowboards with LED lights – has propelled Traverse City brothers Garret and Dakota Porter to an action-packed career: working with brands like Jeep and Red Bull, touring the world with professional surfers, and launching a line of patented LED lighting kits for snowboards, skis, surfboards, bikes, kayaks, and other sports gear. Now Garret, 24, and Dakota, 27, are about to debut their Traverse City-based company, ActionGlow, on one of the country’s biggest stages: ABC’s Shark Tank.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills
Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
leelanauticker.com
Northport's Idyll Farms Wins Big At World Cheese Awards
Northport's Idyll Farms won several awards at the world's most prestigious cheese-only event, helpd in England earlier this month. Out of 4,434 entries, Idyll Pastures Spreadable and Idyllweiss won silver awards and Idyll Pastures Spreadable with Honey and Lavender, Idyll Pastures Honey and Lavender, won bronze awards. “We are delighted...
dbusiness.com
Karyn Thorr Named COO of Crystal Mountain near Traverse City
Crystal Mountain, a family-owned, four-season resort destination located 28 miles southwest of Traverse City in Thompsonville, has named Karyn Thorr chief operating officer. Thorr has been an employee for 29 years and has since managed many different departments at Crystal, but the company says her passion for snow sports is what landed her at the resort in 1993.
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Up North Voice
Late night summertime boating crash leads to arrest
EMMET COUNTY – On Aug 17, 2022, The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a 911 call A Petoskey resident reported to 911 that a man was yelling for help. Troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on the break wall near Bay View. A 21-year-old Florida woman had severe injuries to her right arm. A 41-year-old Massachusetts man suffered injuries to his head and face. The man yelling for help was 27-year-old Elijah William Townsend from Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
nbc25news.com
Man commits suicide in Grand Traverse County Jail
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man died from an apparent suicide in the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Michael Smith, 34, died "at around 4:30 p.m." on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. "Life saving measures were attempted by corrections...
