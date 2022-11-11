ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Harrison Ford Kisses Helen Mirren's Forehead in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Look

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.

