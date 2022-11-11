Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.

