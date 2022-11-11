Read full article on original website
The "All American" Cast Read Your Filthy Thirst Tweets, And I Apologize In Advance To Their Parents
You asked and we delivered: The All American cast read your dirty tweets, and let's just say they were not prepared!
Harrison Ford Kisses Helen Mirren's Forehead in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Look
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody, Robyn and Meri Walk Out After Explosive Fight With Christine
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives marked the explosive ending to the tense discussion at Christine Brown's house after Kody's ex shared with her former sister wives that she had sold her house and was moving to Utah within the week. The family continued to hash out exactly what went wrong...
The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Groping Allegations From Maria Zardoya
The rock band The Neighbourhood announced Sunday evening that they have ousted their drummer, Brandon Fried, after being accused of groping María Zardoya, of the band The Marias. The first allegation came Sunday when Zardoya took to her Instagram story to level an allegation against Fried. "I was at...
