ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Happi

Aura Nails, Serum Foundation and Dead Skin Cleanser Drive Latest Beauty Searches: Spate

Aura nails are a colorful new way for consumers to show off their energetic vibes. According to Spate, on average, there are 5.4K searches every month in the US for Aura Nails, which is low volume relative to other nail designs. It’s grown +33.4% in searches since last year with no competition and zero market leaders.
Happi

L'Oréal's Colorsonic Named a Time Best Invention of the Year

L’Oréal’s Colorsonic has been named as one of the Time 2022 Best Inventions. The lightweight, handheld device uses an innovative, mess-free process to mix hair color and apply it evenly, delivering consistent hair color results for consumers at home. “What has remained consistent across the decades is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy