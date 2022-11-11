Read full article on original website
Bodycare and Haircare Company Meridian Rebrands; Symrise Plant Explosion and Illy Enters Skincare
Makeovers are always popular in the beauty business. Meridian’s rebrand was the most viewed news on Happi.com last week. The new image for the bodycare and hair care company topped a Symrise plant explosion in Georgia. Coming in at No. 3 was Italian coffee manufacturer Illy’s entry into the skincare category.
Aura Nails, Serum Foundation and Dead Skin Cleanser Drive Latest Beauty Searches: Spate
Aura nails are a colorful new way for consumers to show off their energetic vibes. According to Spate, on average, there are 5.4K searches every month in the US for Aura Nails, which is low volume relative to other nail designs. It’s grown +33.4% in searches since last year with no competition and zero market leaders.
L'Oréal's Colorsonic Named a Time Best Invention of the Year
L’Oréal’s Colorsonic has been named as one of the Time 2022 Best Inventions. The lightweight, handheld device uses an innovative, mess-free process to mix hair color and apply it evenly, delivering consistent hair color results for consumers at home. “What has remained consistent across the decades is...
