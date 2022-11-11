After three broken engagements with women and suffering suicidal thoughts, the American Idol alum opens up about his queer identity and questioning the Mormon church Editor's Note: This story mentions suicidal ideation. In May of last year, David Archuleta was at dinner with his then-fiancée when he froze at the table — and found himself suffering a paralyzing anxiety attack. "I was panicking. I didn't move for 30 minutes. I was thinking about having to be her partner and being intimate," Archuleta tells PEOPLE. "She said, 'What the heck is going on?' I...

