David Archuleta on Stepping Back from Mormon Church After Coming Out as Queer: 'I Feel Liberated'

After three broken engagements with women and suffering suicidal thoughts, the American Idol alum opens up about his queer identity and questioning the Mormon church Editor's Note: This story mentions suicidal ideation. In May of last year, David Archuleta was at dinner with his then-fiancée when he froze at the table — and found himself suffering a paralyzing anxiety attack. "I was panicking. I didn't move for 30 minutes. I was thinking about having to be her partner and being intimate," Archuleta tells PEOPLE. "She said, 'What the heck is going on?' I...
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths

Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
