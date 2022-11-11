Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Fighting Against Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program Hosts Town Hall in Redway This Wednesday
In response to Humboldt County’s abatement program, which they claim levels excessively burdensome fines, a non-profit law firm, the Institute for Justice, will be hosting what they are billing as a town hall and free dinner, Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m., at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. The Institute for Justice (IJ), which just filed a Federal class action lawsuit against the Humboldt County’s cannabis abatement program in October, invites all who were impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how IJ is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
mendofever.com
Over 17,000 Ballots Are Still Being Counted in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by Katrina Bartolomie, the County of Mendocino’s Assessor, Clerk, Recorder, and Registrar of Voters. Mendocino County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Katrina Bartolomie announced that as with every election, there are ballots left to be processed and counted as part of the official canvass. Mendocino County has 17,080 Vote By Mail ballots to process and count, and 617 Provisional / Conditional ballots to review, process and count. By law, any ballot that is postmarked by Election Day (Nov 8) will be accepted thru Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022, which may increase the number of ballots to process.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Supes Struggle to Pin Down What Happened With Multi-Million Shortfall in the Health Plan
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors attempted Tuesday to close in on who and what is responsible for the multi-million shortfall in the health plan, which has caused as-yet unknown damage to the county’s fiscal health. The county has set aside $4.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act,...
mendofever.com
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
kzyx.org
California Creative Corps Grant Comes to Mendocino County
November 11, 2022 -- The Arts Council of Mendocino County will soon receive over 3 million dollars in grant funding from a statewide program called the California Creative Corps. The California Creative Corps is a pilot program aimed to help communities recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The grant program invites artists to identify areas of need in their community, and to then create projects to ameliorate these issues. The program is funded through the state’s 2021, one time allocation of 60 million dollars to the California Arts Council. The Arts Council of Mendocino will partner with the Nevada Arts Council to help local artists identify areas of need in our unique neighborhoods, brainstorm projects, and apply for grants when the money becomes available in the spring of 2023.
mendofever.com
Sonoma Clean Power Leads Plan to Develop New Geothermal Power in Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
The following is a press release published by Pletcher Consultants. Sonoma Clean Power’s board of directors gave the go-ahead in October for the utility and its partners to take the next step in development of significant new geothermal power supply in its service territories of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Amazing Things to do in Clear Lake, California on a Weekend Getaway
If you’re visiting Lake County in California and wondering about how to spend the weekend there, then let me entice you with this post on some really fun and cool things to do in Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the state and the oldest in USA! From kayaking on the lake to scenic hikes, some dreamy wine tasting in picturesque wineries and lakeside views, this post covers 12 fantastic ways to enjoy your time at Clear Lake California!
theava.com
Another Kind of ‘Arkie’: Bill Holcomb, Rule, Texas
Bill Holcomb regularly joins the Valley elite’s morning meeting at Mosswood downtown Boonville for coffee and discussion of local and world affairs. Friday a week ago I met Bill there around 9 AM, too chilly to sit outside, so we were joined at the big table inside by other retirees like logging truck driver Morgan Baynham, poet and sculptor Steve Derwinski, and retired electrician Jeff Pugh.
mendofever.com
Break In At Storage Units, Female Yelling At Kids – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
kymkemp.com
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
kymkemp.com
[Update] Emergency Personnel Responding to Possible Gunshot Victim on Old Briceland Road
Emergency personnel are responding with lights and sirens to the report of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound east west of Garberville just before 4 p.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates the reporting party, an off-duty Alameda Police officer is stating that a subject is inside a white Toyota Tacoma along the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dispatcher stated that the vehicle is along the road between Garberville and Briceland, possibly near the Marshall Ranch.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: Dozens of waiting dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has nearly 30 dogs waiting in its kennels for new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
humboldtsports.com
Panthers shut out Willits for first playoff win in eight years
By Ray Hamill — Just a couple of weeks after winning a first league championship in 32 years, the McKinleyville Panthers ended another long drought on Friday night. In a defensive showdown, the Panthers got the better of Willits 9-0 at McKinleyville High for their first North Coast Section football playoff win since 2014.
