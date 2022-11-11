Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race
A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state and a former lawmaker, now leads Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Yahoo!
Sunday is make or break for Kari Lake. I picture John McCain laughing his head off
For Kari Lake, it all comes down to tonight. This is make-or-break night for the candidate who slashed and burned her way through the 17-month campaign en route to this moment. She didn’t need – or apparently want – moderate Republican voters or independents as she marched ever onward, onward,...
Comments / 0